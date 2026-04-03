Lakewood Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

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About this event
Lily Billings, Facundo Maisano
3:00pm - 3:50pm
Lakewood Room
Think you already know how to walk? Think again.
In this class, we break down the art of walking with a whole other human, workshopping the art of balance, intention, and musicality. You’ll learn how to pivot, move comfortably, and connect with the music while discovering the magic behind Tango’s most essential elements.
Julianne Kim and Mete Saka
3:00PM-3:50PM
Columbine Room
Laura and Lou
4:00pm - 4:50pm
Lakewood Room
Jonathan and Mez
Columbine Room
4:00pm - 4:50pm
Try things, ask questions, enjoy your new moves!
Dance with everyone.
Paula and Lorita
5:00pm-5:50pm
Columbine Room
AJ & Loki
7:00pm - 8:00pm
Not a gala, not fast and loud. An amazing trio of live instrumentalists will captivate you with tango melodies--guitar, violin, and bandoneon! Yes, you'll dance, you'll make friends, you'll just generally enjoy yourselves and each other as we explore tango together.
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