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In the foreground, a schedule for "Lakewood Does Tango" lists dance class times and locations, while the background features a blurred image of people dancing.
Tango Colorado Inc

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Tango Colorado Inc

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Lakewood Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

1580 Yarrow St

Lakewood, CO 80214, USA

Please be mindful of times, so you can attend everything!
Free
[Beginner, 3pm] - Walking, Pivoting and More
Free

Lily Billings, Facundo Maisano

3:00pm - 3:50pm

Lakewood Room

Think you already know how to walk? Think again.

In this class, we break down the art of walking with a whole other human, workshopping the art of balance, intention, and musicality. You’ll learn how to pivot, move comfortably, and connect with the music while discovering the magic behind Tango’s most essential elements.

[Beginner, 3pm] - Passing Steps: The Adornments Between Us
Free

Julianne Kim and Mete Saka

3:00PM-3:50PM

Columbine Room

[Beginner, 4pm] - Dancing Circles With Your Partner
Free

Laura and Lou

4:00pm - 4:50pm

Lakewood Room

[All Levels, 4pm] - Connection and Communication
Free

Jonathan and Mez

Columbine Room

4:00pm - 4:50pm

Guided Practica, 5pm
Free

Try things, ask questions, enjoy your new moves!


Dance with everyone.

[Beginner, 5pm] - Beginner Milonga!
Free

Paula and Lorita

5:00pm-5:50pm

Columbine Room

[All Levels, 7pm] - Fancy Moves for Newcomers
Free

AJ & Loki

7:00pm - 8:00pm

8pm, A Relaxed and Intimate Evening of Social Dance
Free

Not a gala, not fast and loud. An amazing trio of live instrumentalists will captivate you with tango melodies--guitar, violin, and bandoneon! Yes, you'll dance, you'll make friends, you'll just generally enjoy yourselves and each other as we explore tango together.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!