Lakewood Does Tango: A Free Beginner Tango Festival

Lily Billings, Facundo Maisano

3:00pm - 3:50pm

Lakewood Room

Think you already know how to walk? Think again.

In this class, we break down the art of walking with a whole other human, workshopping the art of balance, intention, and musicality. You’ll learn how to pivot, move comfortably, and connect with the music while discovering the magic behind Tango’s most essential elements.