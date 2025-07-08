Lakota Membership Renewals 2025-2026

Regular Membership Dues
$82

Covers $52 National Dues, $10 Washington State Dues, and $20 Chapter Dues

Associate Membership Dues
$20

Chapter Dues for Associate Members

Recent Life Member Chapter Dues
$20

For members who became Life Members in July 2023 or later.

American Spirit Subscription
$24

One year subscription to American Spirit magazine and the Daughters Newsletter.

Yearbook Mailing Fee
$6

Fee to have a hard copy of the chapter yearbook mailed to you.
There is no fee for picking up your hard copy at a chapter meeting. All members will receive a free PDF copy of the yearbook.

Newsletter Mailing Fee
$12

The full-color chapter newsletter is distributed via email. Only pay this fee if you would also like a black-and-white printout mailed to you.

$

