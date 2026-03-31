Lakshya - Jugal Bandhi by Suman Laha, Rishabh Kaushik, Jyoti Prakas Mistri and Srivatsan Srinivasan- A Surkhiyon series presentation





Surkhiyon or spotlight series shines the light on fostering collaboration between local performing Gurus and rising stars of this current generation. Do purchase your tickets for the Jugal Bandhi this year in what promises to be an energetic collaboration between Pandit Suman Laha on Hindustani Slide Guitar with Rishabh Kaushik on Carnatic Keys and Vocals amazingly joined by Pandit Jyoti Prakas Mistri on Tabla with Srivatsan Srinivasan on Mridangam. Purchase your tickets today and be there for this showcase.