Hosted by

Hispanic American Medical Association of Houston

About this event

Sales closed

LAMAH GALA 2025 Auction

Pick-up location

6750 Main St, Houston, TX 77030, USA

Kendra Scott – Elisa Silver Pendant Necklace item
Kendra Scott – Elisa Silver Pendant Necklace item
Kendra Scott – Elisa Silver Pendant Necklace
$50

Starting bid

A dainty stone paired with a delicate metallic chain creates the Elisa Silver Pendant Necklace — your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory. Effortlessly versatile, this timeless piece adds a touch of iridescent elegance to any outfit.

  • Metal: Silver plated over brass
  • Pendant Size: 0.63"L x 0.38"W
  • Chain Length: 15" with 2" extender
  • Closure: Lobster claw
  • Material: Dichroic glass, layered for prismatic tones and unique iridescence

Retail Value: $85
Generously donated by: Kendra Scott

Elaine Turner Celia Purse item
Elaine Turner Celia Purse item
Elaine Turner Celia Purse item
Elaine Turner Celia Purse
$200

Starting bid

Elaine Turner Designer Purse – Celia in Blush
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your wardrobe with this Elaine Turner Celia Purse in Blush. Crafted in a chic python finish with matte nickel patent trim, this handbag combines sophistication with everyday versatility.

Retail Value: $595
Generously donated by: Dr. Gabriela Baeza Ventura

Nice Winery Private Wine Class item
Nice Winery Private Wine Class
$300

Starting bid

Private Wine Class for 10–16 Guests at Nice Winery
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with a private wine education and tasting experience for you and your guests at Nice Winery. Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, this exclusive event includes guided instruction by wine experts in a relaxed, elegant setting.

Retail Value: $1,200
Generously donated by: Nice Winery

Set of bilingual books item
Set of bilingual books item
Set of bilingual books
$100

Starting bid

Bilingual Book Collection for Children & Young Adults
Inspire a love of reading with this beautifully curated set of bilingual (Spanish/English) books from Arte Público Press and Piñata Books. This collection features engaging stories for children and young adults, celebrating culture, language, and imagination. Perfect for families, classrooms, or libraries.

Retail Value: $200
Generously donated by: Arte Público Press

Texas Lotto Tree item
Texas Lotto Tree item
Texas Lotto Tree
$100

Starting bid

“Lotto Tree” – Unlimited Chances to Win
This festive “tree” is loaded with Texas Lotto scratch-off tickets — giving you multiple chances to win big! It’s fun, suspenseful, and perfect for thrill-seekers.

Generously donated by: Dr. Bogar Ventura

Overnight Staycation item
Overnight Staycation
$100

Starting bid

Overnight Stay with Breakfast – InterContinental Houston Medical Center
Experience comfort and elegance with a one-night stay at the InterContinental Houston Medical Center, complete with breakfast for two. Perfect for a relaxing getaway, a special occasion, or a convenient stay in the heart of Houston’s Medical Center.

Retail Value: Over $200
Generously donated by: InterContinental Houston Medical Center

Houston Ballet Orchestra Tickets item
Houston Ballet Orchestra Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Houston Ballet Experience – 4 Orchestra Tickets with VIP Perks
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Brown Theater in the Wortham Center with four orchestra-level tickets to the Houston Ballet. Your experience includes complimentary valet parking and exclusive access to the Green Room during intermission for a truly first-class night at the ballet.

Retail Value: Over $675
Generously donated by: Houston Ballet and Dr. Liliana Soltero

Digital picture printed in Aluminum item
Digital picture printed in Aluminum
$200

Starting bid

One-of-a-Kind Original Artwork
Add a unique statement to your collection with this exclusive art piece, created and donated as a one-of-a-kind treasure. A beautiful opportunity to take home something truly irreplaceable.

Fair Market Value: $400
Generously donated by: Daren Cepulis & Dr. Eliana Bonfante

Mesa Fiora Place Mats item
Mesa Fiora Place Mats item
Mesa Fiora Place Mats
$100

Starting bid

Mesa Fiora – Set of 12 Tropical Placemats
Elevate your dining table with this elegant set of 12 Mesa Fiora placemats in a striking navy blue tropical design. Perfect for entertaining or everyday use, these placemats bring style and sophistication to any meal.

Retail Value: $240
Generously donated by: Mesa Fiora

Margarita Mercantile Dress item
Margarita Mercantile Dress item
Margarita Mercantile Dress
$150

Starting bid

Margarita Mercantile – Pink Tropical Dress
Turn heads with this stunning Pink Tropical Dress from Margarita Mercantile. Both vibrant and elegant, this piece is perfect for warm-weather occasions, vacations, or adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Winner will be able to choose dress size.

Retail Value: $395
Generously donated by: Margarita Mercantile

Houston Astros Bar Mirror item
Houston Astros Bar Mirror
$100

Starting bid

Budweiser Houston Astros MLB Bar Mirror
Show off your team pride with this Budweiser Houston Astros MLB Baseball Mirror — the perfect addition to any bar, pub, game room, or man cave. A collector’s piece that blends sports, style, and fan spirit.

Generously donated by: Dr. Bogar Ventura

Fairytale Studios Children's Portrait Session item
Fairytale Studios Children's Portrait Session item
Fairytale Studios Children's Portrait Session item
Fairytale Studios Children's Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Fairytale Photography Studio – Children’s Fantasy Portrait Session
Step into a world of magic and wonder with Houston’s only fully immersive children’s portrait experience. This package includes a fantasy portrait session for one child, plus a $500 credit toward creating your custom portrait. A truly unforgettable keepsake that transforms childhood moments into timeless art.

Generously donated by: Fairytale Photography Studio

Tequila and Wine item
Tequila and Wine item
Tequila and Wine
$150

Starting bid

Wine & Tequila Celebration Package
Raise a glass with half a case of specially selected wines paired with a premium bottle of Herradura Tequila. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or building your personal collection.

Total Value: Over $250
Generously donated by: LAMAH Members

4 Theater Under The Stars Front Row Orchestra Tickets item
4 Theater Under The Stars Front Row Orchestra Tickets item
4 Theater Under The Stars Front Row Orchestra Tickets item
4 Theater Under The Stars Front Row Orchestra Tickets
$200

Starting bid

4 Front Row Tickets – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment with four front-row orchestra tickets to Theatre Under The Stars’ production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Performance date: October 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM. A perfect evening for theater lovers!

Generously donated by: Dr. Edward C. Murphy

One of a Kind Art Piece "Atraves" 2016 item
One of a Kind Art Piece "Atraves" 2016 item
One of a Kind Art Piece "Atraves" 2016 item
One of a Kind Art Piece "Atraves" 2016
$200

Starting bid

Original Acrylic Artwork – Atrave (2016), from the Series Rojos
Take home a striking, one-of-a-kind acrylic art piece measuring 40" x 16", titled Atrave (2016), from the acclaimed Rojos series. A bold statement piece for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.

Fair Market Value: Over $200
Generously donated by: Dr. Maria Claudia Cldas & Dr. Roy Riascos

Fairy tale Studios Children's Portrait Session item
Fairy tale Studios Children's Portrait Session item
Fairy tale Studios Children's Portrait Session item
Fairy tale Studios Children's Portrait Session
$100

Starting bid

Fairytale Photography Studio – Children’s Fantasy Portrait Session
Discover Houston’s only fully immersive children’s portrait experience with Fairytale Photography Studio. Step into a world of magic and wonder as your child is celebrated in a one-of-a-kind fantasy portrait session.

This package includes:

  • Fantasy portrait session for one child
  • $500 credit toward creating your custom portrait

A truly unforgettable experience that transforms childhood moments into timeless works of art.

Generously donated by: Fairytale Photography Studio

Colombian Bag item
Colombian Bag item
Colombian Bag
$100

Starting bid

Authentic Wayuu Mochila – Handcrafted Colombian Bag
Carry a piece of tradition with this authentic 100% Wayuu Mochila, a medium-sized crossbody bag perfect for travel or everyday use. Traditionally crocheted by artisans from cotton or natural piqué fibers, each bag is a unique cultural expression of Colombia’s Wayuu people.

Value Range: $250–$400
Generously donated by: Dr. Raquel Rozo

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!