LAMAH GALA 2025 Auction

A dainty stone paired with a delicate metallic chain creates the Elisa Silver Pendant Necklace — your new favorite wear-anywhere accessory. Effortlessly versatile, this timeless piece adds a touch of iridescent elegance to any outfit.
Retail Value: $85
Generously donated by: Kendra Scott
Elaine Turner Designer Purse – Celia in Blush
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your wardrobe with this Elaine Turner Celia Purse in Blush. Crafted in a chic python finish with matte nickel patent trim, this handbag combines sophistication with everyday versatility.
Retail Value: $595
Generously donated by: Dr. Gabriela Baeza Ventura
Private Wine Class for 10–16 Guests at Nice Winery
Enjoy an unforgettable evening with a private wine education and tasting experience for you and your guests at Nice Winery. Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, this exclusive event includes guided instruction by wine experts in a relaxed, elegant setting.
Retail Value: $1,200
Generously donated by: Nice Winery
Bilingual Book Collection for Children & Young Adults
Inspire a love of reading with this beautifully curated set of bilingual (Spanish/English) books from Arte Público Press and Piñata Books. This collection features engaging stories for children and young adults, celebrating culture, language, and imagination. Perfect for families, classrooms, or libraries.
Retail Value: $200
Generously donated by: Arte Público Press
“Lotto Tree” – Unlimited Chances to Win
This festive “tree” is loaded with Texas Lotto scratch-off tickets — giving you multiple chances to win big! It’s fun, suspenseful, and perfect for thrill-seekers.
Generously donated by: Dr. Bogar Ventura
Overnight Stay with Breakfast – InterContinental Houston Medical Center
Experience comfort and elegance with a one-night stay at the InterContinental Houston Medical Center, complete with breakfast for two. Perfect for a relaxing getaway, a special occasion, or a convenient stay in the heart of Houston’s Medical Center.
Retail Value: Over $200
Generously donated by: InterContinental Houston Medical Center
Houston Ballet Experience – 4 Orchestra Tickets with VIP Perks
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at the Brown Theater in the Wortham Center with four orchestra-level tickets to the Houston Ballet. Your experience includes complimentary valet parking and exclusive access to the Green Room during intermission for a truly first-class night at the ballet.
Retail Value: Over $675
Generously donated by: Houston Ballet and Dr. Liliana Soltero
One-of-a-Kind Original Artwork
Add a unique statement to your collection with this exclusive art piece, created and donated as a one-of-a-kind treasure. A beautiful opportunity to take home something truly irreplaceable.
Fair Market Value: $400
Generously donated by: Daren Cepulis & Dr. Eliana Bonfante
Mesa Fiora – Set of 12 Tropical Placemats
Elevate your dining table with this elegant set of 12 Mesa Fiora placemats in a striking navy blue tropical design. Perfect for entertaining or everyday use, these placemats bring style and sophistication to any meal.
Retail Value: $240
Generously donated by: Mesa Fiora
Margarita Mercantile – Pink Tropical Dress
Turn heads with this stunning Pink Tropical Dress from Margarita Mercantile. Both vibrant and elegant, this piece is perfect for warm-weather occasions, vacations, or adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Winner will be able to choose dress size.
Retail Value: $395
Generously donated by: Margarita Mercantile
Budweiser Houston Astros MLB Bar Mirror
Show off your team pride with this Budweiser Houston Astros MLB Baseball Mirror — the perfect addition to any bar, pub, game room, or man cave. A collector’s piece that blends sports, style, and fan spirit.
Generously donated by: Dr. Bogar Ventura
Wine & Tequila Celebration Package
Raise a glass with half a case of specially selected wines paired with a premium bottle of Herradura Tequila. Perfect for entertaining, gifting, or building your personal collection.
Total Value: Over $250
Generously donated by: LAMAH Members
4 Front Row Tickets – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment with four front-row orchestra tickets to Theatre Under The Stars’ production of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Performance date: October 23, 2025 at 7:30 PM. A perfect evening for theater lovers!
Generously donated by: Dr. Edward C. Murphy
Original Acrylic Artwork – Atrave (2016), from the Series Rojos
Take home a striking, one-of-a-kind acrylic art piece measuring 40" x 16", titled Atrave (2016), from the acclaimed Rojos series. A bold statement piece for collectors and art enthusiasts alike.
Fair Market Value: Over $200
Generously donated by: Dr. Maria Claudia Cldas & Dr. Roy Riascos
Fairytale Photography Studio – Children’s Fantasy Portrait Session
Discover Houston’s only fully immersive children’s portrait experience with Fairytale Photography Studio. Step into a world of magic and wonder as your child is celebrated in a one-of-a-kind fantasy portrait session.
This package includes:
A truly unforgettable experience that transforms childhood moments into timeless works of art.
Generously donated by: Fairytale Photography Studio
Authentic Wayuu Mochila – Handcrafted Colombian Bag
Carry a piece of tradition with this authentic 100% Wayuu Mochila, a medium-sized crossbody bag perfect for travel or everyday use. Traditionally crocheted by artisans from cotton or natural piqué fibers, each bag is a unique cultural expression of Colombia’s Wayuu people.
Value Range: $250–$400
Generously donated by: Dr. Raquel Rozo
