LAMAH Silent Auction extended

One-of-a-Kind Original Artwork
Add a unique statement to your collection with this exclusive art piece, created and donated as a one-of-a-kind treasure. A beautiful opportunity to take home something truly irreplaceable.
Fair Market Value: $400
Generously donated by: Daren Cepulis & Dr. Eliana Bonfante
Margarita Mercantile – Pink Tropical Dress
Turn heads with this stunning Pink Tropical Dress from Margarita Mercantile. Both vibrant and elegant, this piece is perfect for warm-weather occasions, vacations, or adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Winner will be able to choose dress size.
Retail Value: $395
Generously donated by: Margarita Mercantile
Fairytale Photography Studio – Children’s Fantasy Portrait Session
Discover Houston’s only fully immersive children’s portrait experience with Fairytale Photography Studio. Step into a world of magic and wonder as your child is celebrated in a one-of-a-kind fantasy portrait session.
This package includes:
A truly unforgettable experience that transforms childhood moments into timeless works of art.
Generously donated by: Fairytale Photography Studio
Authentic Wayuu Mochila – Handcrafted Colombian Bag
Carry a piece of tradition with this authentic 100% Wayuu Mochila, a medium-sized crossbody bag perfect for travel or everyday use. Traditionally crocheted by artisans from cotton or natural piqué fibers, each bag is a unique cultural expression of Colombia’s Wayuu people.
Value Range: $250–$400
Generously donated by: Dr. Raquel Rozo
