Lamar Family Workshop-2026 (Sorry, but registration is now closed. Please contact Christel Montez at 512-586-4273 to be added to a waitlist)

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About this event
A $50 non-refundable registration fee per family is required at this time to secure your spot and room(s), used to help pay for the use of the center, supplies and travel/accommodations for the out-of-town Schoenstatt Father and Sister retreat staff.
IMPORTANT NOTE 1: Even though the $50.00 registration fee is per family, please register each person in your family separately so all family members can be accommodated accordingly. Registration is by age group.
IMPORTANT NOTE 2: This registration form has a line asking if you would like to donate 17% of your total to help support this registration site. It is OPTIONAL and can be set to 0% to avoid this added charge.
Required line item is to register each individual workshop attendee.
Required line item is to register each individual workshop attendee.
Required line item is to register each individual workshop attendee.
Required line item is to register each individual workshop attendee.
This is the Room and Board price list for each person attending the Family Workshop. You should use this price list to calculate the total workshop cost for your family. We would appreciate payment for the workshop at the time of arrival/check-in on March 27, 2026. Acceptable forms of payment are cash, check, or credit card (with a 4% credit card convenience fee charge added)
Adult (23 yrs old and over, double occupancy): $150.00/person
Young Adult (18-22 yrs old): $112.00/person
Child/Youth (4-17 yrs old):
$65.00/person.
Young Child (0-3 yrs old):
$0/person
Fee includes weekend accommodations for each individual, Saturday breakfast, lunch, dinner and Sunday breakfast and lunch. Snacks available throughout the weekend. Also includes light Friday evening refreshments and a Saturday night wine and cheese social for the Adults.
If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact your general retreat coordinators, Christel and Ruben Montez at 512-586-4273
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!