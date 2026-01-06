Lamar Family Workshop-2026 (Sorry, but registration is now closed. Please contact Christel Montez at 512-586-4273 to be added to a waitlist)

A $50 non-refundable registration fee per family is required at this time to secure your spot and room(s), used to help pay for the use of the center, supplies and travel/accommodations for the out-of-town Schoenstatt Father and Sister retreat staff.





IMPORTANT NOTE 1: Even though the $50.00 registration fee is per family, please register each person in your family separately so all family members can be accommodated accordingly. Registration is by age group.





IMPORTANT NOTE 2: This registration form has a line asking if you would like to donate 17% of your total to help support this registration site. It is OPTIONAL and can be set to 0% to avoid this added charge.