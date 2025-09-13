Lamarque Elementary PTO's VIP Parent Pick Up Auction

Skip the car line and enjoy the ultimate convenience! The winner of this silent auction will receive their very own VIP Parking Space in the Lamarque Elementary parking lot. This exclusive spot allows you to bypass the parent pick-up line and be first in line for your student every day.





This parking privilege is valid for the entire school year! Making pick-up stress-free and saving you time all year long.





Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind perk for you and your family!