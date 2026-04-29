Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated | Lambda Beta Zeta Chapter Presents ALL WHITE Day Party

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Take advantage of our Early Dove Special and save on admission to the All White Day Party! Purchase your ticket between May 25 and June 30, 2026, for the discounted price of $45 before regular admission increases to $60. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure your spot early for an unforgettable afternoon of music, fun, and fellowship while supporting local scholarships. 💙🤍
Regular Admission tickets for the All White Day Party are $60 and include entry to an unforgettable afternoon filled with great music, amazing people, and all-white elegance. Join the Lambda Beta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated as we celebrate fellowship, fun, and community while supporting local scholarships. 💙🤍
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