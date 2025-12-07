Lambda Chi Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc's Memberships

Valid until February 26, 2027
General Membership
After Feb 16, 2026, the dues will increase to $455.00. After March 1, 2026, dues will increase to $480.00. After June 1, 2026, rate will increase to $505.00
Valid until February 26, 2027
This rate is only for Life Members
After Feb 16, 2026, the dues will increase to $290.00. After March 1, 2026, dues will increase to $315.00. After June 1, 2026, rate will increase to $340.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!