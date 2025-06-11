Lambda Day 40th Anniversary Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Join us for an unforgettable evening at the 40th Lambda Day Gala with an Individual Ticket, perfect for guests attending solo or with a small group.
Each Individual Ticket includes:
· Admission for one to cocktail hour, dinner, awards ceremony, and entertainment.
· Open seating or assigned seating based on availability (prime tables reserved for Table Ticket holders).
· Full access to the evening’s entertainment
· 40th Lambda Day signature glass as a keepsake.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!