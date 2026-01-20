Lambda Diva Leadership Summit 2026

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About this event
Best for:
Hermanas who want a fully supported, immersive LDLS weekend with logistics handled.
Your $600 is allocated toward:
Why choose Fire & Ice:
This option prioritizes ease and immersion. It’s ideal if you’re traveling solo, want a centralized experience, or prefer not to coordinate lodging and meals independently.
This is the required deposit to secure your spot for LDLS using a Payment Plan.
By selecting this option, you are committing to the Fire & Ice payment plan and will complete the remaining installments separately. Each remaining installment will be $150 due March 15, April 15, May 15 for a total of $600.
This is Installment 1 of the Fire & Ice payment plan for LDLS.
Please only select this option if you have already paid your deposit and submit this payment by March 15.
This is Installment 2 of the Fire & Ice payment plan for LDLS.
Please only select this option if you have already paid your deposit, and installment 1 and submit this payment by April 15.
This is Installment 3 of the Fire & Ice payment plan for LDLS.
Please only select this option if you have already paid your deposit, and the other two installments and submit this payment by May 15. By submitting this payment, you will be paid in full with a balance of $0.
Best for:
Hermanas who already have housing plans or are local to the area, but want to be fully present for the LDLS experience.
Your $500 is allocated toward:
Why choose Emerald:
Emerald is a strong choice if you’re sharing accommodations with other Hermanas, staying with family or friends, or prefer flexibility in where you stay, without missing out on meals, programming, or connection.
This is the required deposit to secure your spot for LDLS using a Payment Plan.
By selecting this option, you are committing to the Emerald payment plan and will complete the remaining installments separately. Each remaining installment will be $125 due March 15, April 15, May 15 for a total of $500.
This is Installment 1 of the Emerald payment plan for LDLS.
Please only select this option if you have already paid your deposit and submit this payment by March 15.
This is Installment 2 of the Emerald payment plan for LDLS.
Please only select this option if you have already paid your deposit, and installment 1. Submit this payment by March 15.
This is Installment 3 of the Emerald payment plan for LDLS.
Please only select this option if you have already paid the other two payment installments and submit this payment by May 15. By submitting this payment, you will be paid in full with a balance of $0.
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