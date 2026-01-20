Lambda Diva Leadership Summit 2026

Best for:

Hermanas who already have housing plans or are local to the area, but want to be fully present for the LDLS experience.





Your $500 is allocated toward:

Conference attendance (all days)

Breakfast and lunch during business meetings

Welcome dinner & closing brunch

Bonding experiences and programmed activities

Housing not included

Why choose Emerald:

Emerald is a strong choice if you’re sharing accommodations with other Hermanas, staying with family or friends, or prefer flexibility in where you stay, without missing out on meals, programming, or connection.