ΛΛΖ Payment Portal

Valid until February 20, 2027
Local dues may be paid annually or through monthly installments.
To be considered financial for a scheduled monthly chapter meeting, the installment payment must be received by the chapter no later than the last day of the preceding month.
Timely payments ensure good standing and full participation in chapter activities.
Zeta Doves receive a 20% discount on yearly dues
