Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. Delta Chapter's Tattoo Gift Card Raffle 2026!
Purchasing this will grant you one entry into the raffle!
Purchasing this will grant you one entry into the raffle!
Purchasing this will grant you five entries into the raffle!
Purchasing this will grant you five entries into the raffle!
Purchasing this will grant you ten entries into the raffle!
Purchasing this will grant you ten entries into the raffle!
Add a donation for Lambda Theta Alpha Latin Sorority, Inc. Delta Chapter
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!