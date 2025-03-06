Lambda Theta Phi 50th Anniversary Corporate

Hosted by
About this event
Visibility & Branding
Premier logo placement on all event materials (banner, digital, website, signage)
Featured in sponsor highlight email blast
Logo & business name in quarterly national newsletter (leading up to convention)
Branded as sponsor on national website through January 1, 2028
Personalized social media campaign (6 dedicated posts)
Recognition on stage and slideshow at both events.
Engagement & Access
Workshop Facilitation Opportunity: Host a 60-minute session aligned with our personal, professional, or fraternal development tracks.
Guaranteed main stage speaking opportunity
8 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet (full table) or the National Convention Banquet (full table)
2 branded events during the Convention (e.g., Salute Comp., Fashion Show, Luncheon)
Named sponsor of the National Convention
Networking Lounge
Email blast about your company to all fraternity members
On-Site Presence
Premier exhibitor booth or vendor table space
Full-page ad in both the Banquet Program & Convention Guide
Branded swag items in Convention attendee bags
4 complimentary hotel rooms (queen doubles) during National Convention
Visibility & Branding
Prominent logo placement on all materials & signage
Featured in sponsor highlight email blast
Business name/logo in quarterly newsletter
Listed on national website through Jan 1, 2028
Social media recognition (4 posts)
Recognition on stage and slideshow at both events
Engagement & Access
Eligible to host a workshop session (subject to topic approval and scheduling availability).
2-minute speaking opportunity during Job Fair.
4 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet or the
National Convention Banquet
1 branded event at the Convention (e.g., Salute Comp., Fashion Show, Luncheon)
On-Site Presence
Exhibitor booth or vendor table
Full-page ad in both the Banquet Program &
Convention Guide
Branded swag item in Convention attendee bags
2 complimentary hotel rooms (queen doubles) during Convention
Visibility & Branding
Logo on signage and event website
Business name/logo in quarterly newsletter
Listed on national website through Jan 1, 2028
Social media recognition (2 posts)
Recognition in slideshow at both events
Engagement & Access
May apply to host a roundtable or workshop if space permits.
Preference given to early commitments.
2 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet or the
National Convention Banquet
On-Site Presence
Vendor table at National Convention
Half-page ad in both the Banquet Program &
Convention Guide
Branded swag item in Convention attendee bags
1 complimentary hotel room (queen double) during Convention
Logo on all lanyard at the National Convention only. Note: Only available for one business.
Logo on all table centerpieces for 50th National Banquet and Convention only. Note: Only available for one business.
