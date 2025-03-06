Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

Lambda Theta Phi 50th Anniversary Corporate

Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000

Visibility & Branding

Premier logo placement on all event materials (banner, digital, website, signage)

Featured in sponsor highlight email blast

Logo & business name in quarterly national newsletter (leading up to convention)

Branded as sponsor on national website through January 1, 2028

Personalized social media campaign (6 dedicated posts)

Recognition on stage and slideshow at both events.


Engagement & Access

Workshop Facilitation Opportunity: Host a 60-minute session aligned with our personal, professional, or fraternal development tracks.

Guaranteed main stage speaking opportunity

8 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet (full table) or the National Convention Banquet (full table)

2 branded events during the Convention (e.g., Salute Comp., Fashion Show, Luncheon)

Named sponsor of the National Convention

Networking Lounge

Email blast about your company to all fraternity members


On-Site Presence

Premier exhibitor booth or vendor table space

Full-page ad in both the Banquet Program & Convention Guide

Branded swag items in Convention attendee bags

4 complimentary hotel rooms (queen doubles) during National Convention

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Visibility & Branding

Prominent logo placement on all materials & signage

Featured in sponsor highlight email blast

Business name/logo in quarterly newsletter

Listed on national website through Jan 1, 2028

Social media recognition (4 posts)

Recognition on stage and slideshow at both events


Engagement & Access

Eligible to host a workshop session (subject to topic approval and scheduling availability).

2-minute speaking opportunity during Job Fair.

4 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet or the

National Convention Banquet

1 branded event at the Convention (e.g., Salute Comp., Fashion Show, Luncheon)


On-Site Presence

Exhibitor booth or vendor table

Full-page ad in both the Banquet Program &

Convention Guide

Branded swag item in Convention attendee bags

2 complimentary hotel rooms (queen doubles) during Convention

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Visibility & Branding

Logo on signage and event website

Business name/logo in quarterly newsletter

Listed on national website through Jan 1, 2028

Social media recognition (2 posts)

Recognition in slideshow at both events


Engagement & Access

May apply to host a roundtable or workshop if space permits.

Preference given to early commitments.

2 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet or the

National Convention Banquet


On-Site Presence

Vendor table at National Convention

Half-page ad in both the Banquet Program &

Convention Guide

Branded swag item in Convention attendee bags

1 complimentary hotel room (queen double) during Convention

Lanyard Sponsor
$1,500

Logo on all lanyard at the National Convention only. Note: Only available for one business.

Banquet Centerpiece Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on all table centerpieces for 50th National Banquet and Convention only. Note: Only available for one business.

