Lambda Theta Phi 50th Anniversary Corporate

Visibility & Branding

Premier logo placement on all event materials (banner, digital, website, signage)

Featured in sponsor highlight email blast

Logo & business name in quarterly national newsletter (leading up to convention)

Branded as sponsor on national website through January 1, 2028

Personalized social media campaign (6 dedicated posts)

Recognition on stage and slideshow at both events.





Engagement & Access

Workshop Facilitation Opportunity: Host a 60-minute session aligned with our personal, professional, or fraternal development tracks.

Guaranteed main stage speaking opportunity

8 VIP tickets to the 50th National Banquet (full table) or the National Convention Banquet (full table)

2 branded events during the Convention (e.g., Salute Comp., Fashion Show, Luncheon)

Named sponsor of the National Convention

Networking Lounge

Email blast about your company to all fraternity members





On-Site Presence

Premier exhibitor booth or vendor table space

Full-page ad in both the Banquet Program & Convention Guide

Branded swag items in Convention attendee bags

4 complimentary hotel rooms (queen doubles) during National Convention