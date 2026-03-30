Lambda Theta Phi Foundation's Shop

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Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.
Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.
Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.
Key Features:
For deliveries, there is an additional $10 S&H fee within the US.
This option includes $10 shipping and handling within the US.
Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.
Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.
Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.
Key Features:
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