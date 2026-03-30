Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

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Lambda Theta Phi Foundation

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Lambda Theta Phi Foundation's Shop

Golf Polo (Nat Convention Pickup in Charlotte, NC) item
Golf Polo (Nat Convention Pickup in Charlotte, NC)
$49.75

Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.


Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.


Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.


Key Features:

  • Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you for maximum comfort and performance.
  • Moisture-Wicking: Keeps you fresh and dry in every round.
  • Anti-UV Protection: Sun-safe fabric for long days outdoors.

For deliveries, there is an additional $10 S&H fee within the US.

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Golf Polo (includes shipping) item
Golf Polo (includes shipping)
$59.75

This option includes $10 shipping and handling within the US.

Deadline to order for National Convention Golf Tournament is May 15th.


Engineered for both performance and style, the Lambda Theta Phi Brown and White Golf Polo is crafted with a premium four-way stretch fabric, ensuring unrestricted movement for every swing and stride. Its moisture-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry in the heat, while built-in anti-UV protection offers essential defense against the sun’s rays.


Perfect for the green or any getaway with modern comfort.


Key Features:

  • Four-Way Stretch: Moves with you for maximum comfort and performance.
  • Moisture-Wicking: Keeps you fresh and dry in every round.
  • Anti-UV Protection: Sun-safe fabric for long days outdoors.


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