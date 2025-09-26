Lambda's HomeComing OUT Party

1201 W Clay St

Houston, TX 77019, USA

Single Admission
$20

Grants entry to the event for ONE person (20 door prize tickets included).

Couple Admission
$30

Grants entry to the event for TWO people (40 door prize tickets included).

Donate a Ticket to a someone else
$20

Donate a ticket to someone (20 door prize tickets included). Requests can be made at the door.

Donate to the Door Prizes or Supplies needed
$100

Help make it a great night by donating to our awesome Door Prizes or Supplies! We need Food, Drinks, Prizes, Polaroid Film, Props for the Photo Booth.


(You can add a custom amount below.)

Polaroid Donation
$10

Get a polaroid printed at the photo booth instantly to take home and remember the event!

DOOR PRIZE Additional Tickets
$10

Extra Prize Tickets: 20 for $10

