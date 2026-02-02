The Ascension Foundation

Hosted by

The Ascension Foundation

About this event

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Lamis Harp Fundaraising Dinner 2026

32550 Cherry Hill Rd

Garden City, MI 48135, USA

Add a donation for The Ascension Foundation

$

General Admission
$65

Grants entry to the fundraising event. NOTE: You can avoid the OPTIONAL Fees (17-22%) in the Summary section on the next page by selecting OTHER and putting $0. We will not be charged any fees and 100% will be received of what you pay.

Table of 10
$650

Grants entry to the fundraising event. NOTE: You can avoid the OPTIONAL Fees (17-22%) in the Summary section on the next page by selecting OTHER and putting $0. We will not be charged any fees and 100% will be received of what you pay.

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