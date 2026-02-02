Lamis Harp Sponsorship Packages 2026

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About this event
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2 tickets included. If you do not plan on attending please let the event coordinator know. Ramadan is a holy month and we would like to refrain from food being wasted. NOTE: You can avoid the OPTIONAL Fees (17-22%) in the Summary section on the next page by selecting OTHER and putting $0. We will not be charged any fees and 100% will be received of what you pay.
4 tickets included. If you do not plan on attending please let the event coordinator know. Ramadan is a holy month and we would like to refrain from food being wasted. NOTE: You can avoid the OPTIONAL Fees (17-22%) in the Summary section on the next page by selecting OTHER and putting $0. We will not be charged any fees and 100% will be received of what you pay.
10 tickets included. If you do not plan on attending please let the event coordinator know. Ramadan is a holy month and we would like to refrain from food being wasted. NOTE: You can avoid the OPTIONAL Fees (17-22%) in the Summary section on the next page by selecting OTHER and putting $0. We will not be charged any fees and 100% will be received of what you pay.
DONATION ONLY. If this is a sponsorship and/or donation of $250 or more please make sure to email business name and logo to [email protected] if interested. NOTE: You can avoid the OPTIONAL Fees (17-22%) in the Summary section on the next page by selecting OTHER and putting $0. We will not be charged any fees and 100% will be received of what you pay.
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