Lamon Brewster x Indy Juneteenth Boxing Showcase

⭐ Limited Ringside Seating





Upgrade your experience with VIP Ringside seating at the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. VIP guests will enjoy the best views in the venue with ringside access, putting you right next to the action as fighters from Indiana and Ohio battle for pride in the ring.

Your VIP ticket also includes a food and drink ticket, allowing you to enjoy refreshments during the event while networking and connecting with other supporters of Indy Juneteenth and amateur boxing.

After the final bell, VIP guests will receive exclusive access to post-event activities, including opportunities to meet fighters, coaches, and special guests while celebrating an exciting night of boxing.

VIP Experience Includes:

Ringside seating with premium views of all bouts

One food and drink ticket

Exclusive access to post-event activities

Opportunity to meet fighters and special guests

Access to the Indy Juneteenth Champions Lounge after the boxing showcase

Join us ringside and experience the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase like a true insider.