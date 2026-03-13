Indy Juneteenth Inc

Hosted by

Indy Juneteenth Inc

About this event

Lamon Brewster x Indy Juneteenth Boxing Showcase

2608 Founders Sq Dr

Indianapolis, IN 46224, USA

VIP Ringside Seating
$50

⭐  Limited Ringside Seating


Upgrade your experience with VIP Ringside seating at the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. VIP guests will enjoy the best views in the venue with ringside access, putting you right next to the action as fighters from Indiana and Ohio battle for pride in the ring.

Your VIP ticket also includes a food and drink ticket, allowing you to enjoy refreshments during the event while networking and connecting with other supporters of Indy Juneteenth and amateur boxing.

After the final bell, VIP guests will receive exclusive access to post-event activities, including opportunities to meet fighters, coaches, and special guests while celebrating an exciting night of boxing.

VIP Experience Includes:

  • Ringside seating with premium views of all bouts
  • One food and drink ticket
  • Exclusive access to post-event activities
  • Opportunity to meet fighters and special guests
  • Access to the Indy Juneteenth Champions Lounge after the boxing showcase

Join us ringside and experience the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase like a true insider.

General Admission
$20

Experience the excitement of the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase as amateur fighters from both states compete in a night of high-energy bouts. General Admission provides access to all fights and the electric atmosphere of this Indy Juneteenth event celebrating youth boxing and community pride.

Ticket Includes:

  • Entry to the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase
  • Open seating (first come, first served)
  • Access to food and drink vendors during the event

Come cheer on the next generation of champions as Indiana and Ohio go head-to-head in the ring. 🥊

Youth Ticket
$5

Bring the whole family to the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. Youth tickets allow children 12 and under to enjoy an exciting night of amateur boxing as young athletes from Indiana and Ohio compete in the ring.

Ticket Includes:

  • Entry to the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase
  • Access to all bouts and event activities
  • Family-friendly seating with General Admission areas

A great opportunity for kids to experience the excitement of boxing and support the next generation of champions. 🥊

Vendor
$50

Promote your business, brand, or organization at the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. This vendor space is designed for community organizations, small businesses, and merchandise vendors looking to connect with attendees during this exciting Indy Juneteenth event.

Vendor Space Includes:

  • One vendor space to display and sell merchandise or share information
  • Opportunity to promote your brand to event attendees
  • Access to the event and boxing showcase throughout the evening
  • 1 table and two chairs will be provided for you.

Please note: This vendor option is for merchandise and informational vendors only. Food vendors are not permitted under this ticket.

Championship Belt Sponsor
$100

Sponsor a Championship Belt for this event. Have your team/organization/company/self promoted as the official sponsor of a particular match. Be invited in the ring during the announcement of the winner of your match. Present the belt to your champion.

This option is important to the success of the overall event. Also enjoy 2 VIP Ringside seats.

Add a donation for Indy Juneteenth Inc

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