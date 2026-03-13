Lamon Brewster x Indy Juneteenth Boxing Showcase

Hosted by
About this event
⭐ Limited Ringside Seating
Upgrade your experience with VIP Ringside seating at the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. VIP guests will enjoy the best views in the venue with ringside access, putting you right next to the action as fighters from Indiana and Ohio battle for pride in the ring.
Your VIP ticket also includes a food and drink ticket, allowing you to enjoy refreshments during the event while networking and connecting with other supporters of Indy Juneteenth and amateur boxing.
After the final bell, VIP guests will receive exclusive access to post-event activities, including opportunities to meet fighters, coaches, and special guests while celebrating an exciting night of boxing.
VIP Experience Includes:
Join us ringside and experience the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase like a true insider.
Experience the excitement of the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase as amateur fighters from both states compete in a night of high-energy bouts. General Admission provides access to all fights and the electric atmosphere of this Indy Juneteenth event celebrating youth boxing and community pride.
Ticket Includes:
Come cheer on the next generation of champions as Indiana and Ohio go head-to-head in the ring. 🥊
Bring the whole family to the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. Youth tickets allow children 12 and under to enjoy an exciting night of amateur boxing as young athletes from Indiana and Ohio compete in the ring.
Ticket Includes:
A great opportunity for kids to experience the excitement of boxing and support the next generation of champions. 🥊
Promote your business, brand, or organization at the Indiana vs. Ohio Boxing Showcase. This vendor space is designed for community organizations, small businesses, and merchandise vendors looking to connect with attendees during this exciting Indy Juneteenth event.
Vendor Space Includes:
Please note: This vendor option is for merchandise and informational vendors only. Food vendors are not permitted under this ticket.
Sponsor a Championship Belt for this event. Have your team/organization/company/self promoted as the official sponsor of a particular match. Be invited in the ring during the announcement of the winner of your match. Present the belt to your champion.
This option is important to the success of the overall event. Also enjoy 2 VIP Ringside seats.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!