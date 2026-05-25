LaMonica “NOODLE” Plater’s 3rd Annual Basketball Camp 2026

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About this event
Hey! Noodle here. My free youth basketball camp is designed to provide kids with a positive, safe, and encouraging environment where they can develop basketball skills, build confidence, learn teamwork, and receive mentorship on and off the court. The camp focuses on skill development, leadership, discipline, sportsmanship, and community empowerment while creating a fun and memorable experience for all participants!
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