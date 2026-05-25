LaMonica “NOODLE” Plater Basketball Camp

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LaMonica “NOODLE” Plater Basketball Camp

About this event

LaMonica “NOODLE” Plater’s 3rd Annual Basketball Camp 2026

400 Clyde Fant Memorial Pkwy

Shreveport, LA 71101, USA

General Admission
Free

Hey! Noodle here. My free youth basketball camp is designed to provide kids with a positive, safe, and encouraging environment where they can develop basketball skills, build confidence, learn teamwork, and receive mentorship on and off the court. The camp focuses on skill development, leadership, discipline, sportsmanship, and community empowerment while creating a fun and memorable experience for all participants!

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