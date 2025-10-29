Lamplight AVL 2025 Fundraising Gala at Drop of Sun

821 Haywood Rd

Asheville, NC 28806, USA

Tier 3
$150

We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend!

Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Annual Fundraising efforts.

Tier 2
$100

We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend!

Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Annual Fundraising efforts.

Tier 1
$50

We are offering sliding scale tickets in hopes that we can host as many of our community members as would like to attend!

Please pay what can - all proceeds go to our Annual Fundraising efforts.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing