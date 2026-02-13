Lancaster PTO's Silent Auction 2026

About this event
Discovery Museum is a hands-on museum for families that blends science, nature, and play.
Enjoy this accessible space to play, explore, and learn together. There are intimate, immersive experiences for the youngest learners and galleries of STEAM experiences for all ages, including water, light & color, sound, making & creating, math, and a 14' interactive air maze.
Admission includes access to both the museum and the Discovery Woods outdoor nature playscape and gigantic treehouse.
2 climbing passes to Central Rock Gym in Worcester. Each pass includes climbing pass, full gear rental package (harness, shoes, chalk and a belay device) and an introductory Belay class.
Central Rock Gym offers 3 types of climbing accessible to beginners; bouldering, top roping and auto belays.
The history tour pub crawls mix good times, cold drinks, and hidden history into a potent brew for a fun and memorable Boston experience.
The Independence Pub Crawl visits historic pubs along the Freedom Trail and covers tales of Boston’s colonial and revolutionary history. They will teach you the stories your 8th grade Social Studies teacher left out while you interact with visitors from around the globe.
Their Dry Run tickets do not include any pre-paid drinks but you’ll be able to purchase beverages directly from the bars they visit.
Enjoy a classic Boston experience with four (4) tickets to the iconic Swan Boats in the Boston Public Garden! Perfect for a family outing or a fun day in the city, this timeless ride offers beautiful views and a relaxing cruise through one of Boston’s most beloved landmarks. A wonderful way to make lasting memories during the spring or summer season.
Join Animal Adventures for a fun filled day of exotic animal education and interactions!
All guests are welcomes to join our daily shows offered at 11am, 1pm & 3pm for about 30 minutes each. Before, After, and In Between come and see the animals, learn from our Animal Handlers, and interact with the animals, play in the bunny pen, feed our goats, and enjoy the playground. Take as much time as you want or need for the same low General Admission Price!
Animals that may be included in the daily shows are: Snake, Alligator, Chinchilla, Ferret, Hedgehog, Rat, Bunny, Bearded Dragon, Spinney Tailed Iguana, Blue Tongue Skink, Gecko, Turtle, Tortoise, Frogs, and more…
2 Three‑Hour General Admission Tickets to Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park – Berlin, MA
The Ultimate Treetop Adventure!
Climb, zip, and swing through the treetops at Boundless Adventures! This package includes two 3‑hour general admission tickets to enjoy 9 aerial courses, 16 ziplines, and 110+ obstacles across acres of outdoor adventure. A thrilling experience for adventure lovers looking for an unforgettable day outdoors.
Train with purpose at Unified Health & Performance, an inclusive Lancaster‑based training facility dedicated to individualized coaching for clients of all abilities. This package includes one month of adult semi‑private training.
Whether you’re looking to build strength, improve athletic performance, or boost overall fitness, Unified Health & Performance provides expert guidance in a supportive, welcoming environment tailored to each participant’s goals.
A great opportunity for athletes and non‑athletes alike to experience high‑quality, personalized training.
Enjoy a tee time no matter the weather with a 3‑hour indoor golf simulator rental at Club 417 Golf in Bolton! This package is perfect for you and 2–3 friends to play, practice, and compete on world‑class virtual courses in a relaxed, social setting.
Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just playing for fun, this is a great night out or weekend activity.
Book your tee time at www.club417golf.com
Cheer on the Terriers with four tickets to a Boston University Men’s Basketball regular‑season home game! Enjoy an exciting night of college basketball in a great game‑day atmosphere—perfect for a family outing or a fun night with friends.
A great opportunity for sports fans to catch live college basketball in Boston!
Valid November 2026 – March 2027
Step into a world of color, creativity, and sensory fun with $200 to the Sloomoo Institute in Boston!
This immersive, hands‑on experience lets guests explore interactive exhibits, create custom slime, and enjoy a playful environment designed for kids, teens, and adults alike.
Perfect for a family outing, birthday celebration, or unique day in the city, this credit can be used toward tickets, experiences, or purchases at the Sloomoo Institute.
A one‑of‑a‑kind experience that’s sure to delight slime lovers and curious creators!
Enjoy a memorable visit to one of Boston’s most iconic cultural destinations! This package includes four (4) free General Admission passes to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum
Step inside this stunning museum and explore:
There’s always something happening at the Gardner Museum, from changing courtyard displays to engaging lectures, concerts, and seasonal programming.
Please Note - passes are not valid for tours, memberships, private events, lectures, or performances
Whether you’re a first‑time visitor or a longtime fan, this is a perfect opportunity to experience art, architecture, and culture in the heart of Boston.
Learn more about the collection and current programming at www.gardnermuseum.org.
Enjoy an unforgettable day at Polar Park with this exclusive Worcester Red Sox (WooSox).
This package includes:
Go behind the scenes before the game and explore Polar Park with a pre‑game tour, then settle into your reserved seats and enjoy all the excitement of WooSox baseball in one of the premier minor league ballparks in the country.
Perfect for families, baseball fans, or anyone looking to enjoy a special day at the ballpark!
Don’t miss this chance to experience the Worcester Red Sox like a VIP!
Enjoy a memorable day exploring New England history with one‑time general daytime admission for two (2) Adults and two (2) Youth to Old Sturbridge Village, one of the region’s most beloved living‑history museums.
Stroll through a beautifully preserved 19th‑century village where costumed historians bring the past to life. Watch traditional trades in action, visit historic homes and farms, meet heritage animals, and enjoy hands‑on activities that make history engaging for all ages.
Old Sturbridge Village offers a unique blend of education, entertainment, and outdoor exploration—making it a wonderful experience for kids and adults alike.
This non-transferable voucher will expire one year from the request date of 2/16/2026
This voucher is not valid for special events or performances that require a separate ticket
(Christmas by Candlelight and Phantoms by Firelight)
For more information about Old Sturbridge Village please visit our website: www.osv.org.
Give a young athlete the chance to play, learn, and grow through one (1) soccer registration with Nashoba United Soccer, a community‑focused program serving the Nashoba Regional School District and the towns of Lancaster, Stow, and Bolton.
Nashoba United operates as a unified town soccer program, bringing players, families, coaches, and volunteers together into one larger regional organization. The program emphasizes fun, skill development, and a love of the game, while still offering competitive opportunities for players who want them.
As a regional organization, Nashoba United offers expanded resources and a strong sense of community—creating a positive and rewarding experience for players and families alike.
Perfect for families looking to get their child involved in a well‑run, inclusive, and development‑focused soccer program.
Double the fun at Funstuf PlayAway! This action‑packed deal is perfect for kids, families, and thrill‑seekers. Grab yours and let the fun begin!
What you get:
⚠️ Xtreme Out Back availability varies.
👉 See our website for hours, locations, and details https://www.funstufpartyplace.com/
Why you’ll love it:
A fun, hands‑on experience and a great gift idea for any occasion!
Check out more at https://www.claytimestudio.com/
Stock up on fun with a $25 gift card to Oriental Trading Company—your go‑to source for crafts, party supplies, toys, classroom items, and seasonal décor.
Perfect for:
A practical and fun gift with endless options for kids, families, teachers, and party planners!
Check out more at https://www.orientaltrading.com/
🧙♀️Experience one of Salem’s most iconic attractions with this Family Six‑Pack of admission tickets to the Salem Witch Museum!
Step back in time and explore the fascinating history of the 1692 Salem Witch Trials through immersive exhibits and storytelling that bring this pivotal moment in American history to life. Perfect for families, groups of friends, or history lovers looking for a memorable New England outing.
Why you’ll love it:
A fun and meaningful experience that combines history, culture, and a classic Salem adventure—don’t miss out on this crowd‑favorite item!
Please note - PASSES ARE NOT VALID FOR THE MONTH OF OCTOBER. 10/1 to 10/31.
🧩 Experience the thrill of Questing at Boda Borg Boston—an interactive, team‑based adventure unlike anything else!
This gift certificate is valid for up to 5 people to enjoy 2 hours of Questing, where your team will tackle themed challenges that test teamwork, problem‑solving, and creativity.
A Quest is a series of themed challenge rooms where teams of 3–5 players work together to solve puzzles, complete physical tasks, and learn through trial and error. Choose your own adventures—from jungle exploration to obstacle courses—and attempt as many Quests as you like during your time.
Fail, learn, retry—and celebrate every victory together. A high‑energy, unforgettable experience!
Check out more at https://www.bodaborg.com/boston/
Total Wine & More will host a memorable wine event that’s sure to impress you and your guests! Embark on a guided journey through a featured wine region as you explore its celebrated appellations and distinctive grape varietals—learning what makes each area truly unforgettable.
Sip and savor a curated selection of premium, hand‑selected wines, including hidden gems waiting to be discovered. A knowledgeable Total Wine & More wine expert will lead the experience, sharing insights, stories, and tasting notes for each pour during this engaging two‑hour class.
Choose the format that fits your style:
Total Wine & More provides all stemware and educational tasting materials, so you can simply relax, learn, and enjoy.
Perfect for wine lovers, friends, or a unique group gathering—this is an experience that blends education, entertainment, and exceptional wine.
💪🏊♂️ Get ready to sweat, swim, play, and recharge together with a 3‑Month Family Membership to Orchard Hills Athletic Club—one of New England’s premier full‑service athletic clubs, right here in Lancaster!
🌟 Great for families of all ages! 🌟
From kids to teens to adults, everyone will find something they love.
This amazing package gives your whole family access to:
Whether you’re diving into family fitness, trying new classes, or just looking for a fun way to stay active together, this membership delivers something for everyone!
Check out more at: 🌐 ohaclub.com | 📞 978‑537‑8387
Rules and restrictions may apply.
We’re thrilled to share this wonderful donation from Lilac Hedge Farm, a favorite destination for outdoor family fun!
This 2026 Season Package includes:
With this package, your family can enjoy open‑air play, explore the Backyard, and add some extra excitement with Jump Zone fun—making it a perfect outing for kids and adults alike.
🌟 Great for families of all ages! 🌟
Whether you’re planning a day of active play or a relaxed outdoor adventure, Lilac Hedge offers something for everyone.
Checkout more details at: https://lilachedgefarm.com/backyard
🐟 🐧Dive into an unforgettable experience at the New England Aquarium! This package includes two (2) general admission passes, perfect for a fun day exploring marine life from around the world. Enjoy close‑up encounters with penguins, sea turtles, colorful fish, and more—right in the heart of Boston’s waterfront.
Whether you’re planning a family outing, a date day, or hosting out‑of‑town guests, this experience offers something for all ages.
Details:
Checkout more at https://www.neaq.org/
🦆 Experience Boston like never before with two complimentary tickets for a Boston Duck Tour! This unique and entertaining tour takes you through the historic streets of Boston before splashing into the Charles River—all aboard the famous amphibious Duck Boats.
Perfect for visitors and locals alike, Duck Tours combine sightseeing, history, and fun, making it an unforgettable experience for all ages.
Details:
A fantastic way to see the city while supporting a great cause!
🌿 Explore Massachusetts together with a Trustees Family Membership—your passport to hundreds of special places across the state.
Enjoy year‑round access to beaches, farms, woodlands, historic sites, and scenic trails, all cared for by The Trustees. From outdoor adventures to peaceful nature escapes, there’s something for every age and interest.
Whether you’re hiking, exploring the coast, visiting historic homes, or enjoying farm programs, a Trustees Family Membership makes it easy to get outside and explore more—together.
Plan your adventures:
Download the Trustees property map to see all locations across Massachusetts:
https://thetrustees.org/content/map-pdf/
A meaningful gift and an unforgettable year of experiences.
🦁 Enjoy a wild day at York’s Wild Kingdom Zoo with VIP Zoo Passes, perfect for families and animal lovers of all ages!
Explore the zoo at your own pace and get up close with a wide variety of animals from around the world. From furry favorites to fascinating reptiles, this experience offers fun, learning, and memorable moments for everyone.
Whether you’re visiting for the first time or returning for another adventure, these VIP Zoo Passes offer a fun and educational outing in a classic New England attraction.
A perfect day of animal encounters awaits!
🍽️ Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Anna’s Table, a beloved local restaurant known for its warm atmosphere and thoughtfully prepared meals.
This $150 gift card is perfect for a family dinner, a special celebration, or a relaxed night out with friends. Anna’s Table offers a welcoming setting and a menu that highlights comfort, quality, and care in every dish.
Perfect for date nights, family meals, or celebration
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a memorable meal at Anna’s Table!
Check out more at https://annastableleominster.com/
🐺Make a splash at Great Wolf Lodge with this gift certificate redeemable for up to four full‑day passes to their indoor waterpark resort!
Enjoy an entire day of waterpark fun—from open to close—with thrilling slides, splash zones, and pools the whole family will love. It’s the perfect getaway for kids and adults alike, rain or shine.
An unforgettable family experience and a highly sought‑after auction item—dive in and start the fun!
Experience a customized massage session designed to meet your unique needs at Mending Wings. This 45‑minute Integrated Massage blends multiple therapeutic modalities to support relaxation, healing, and overall wellness.
Each session is thoughtfully tailored based on your preferences and goals. Your therapist may incorporate a variety of techniques, including Swedish massage, deep tissue work, myofascial release, trigger point therapy, stretching, cupping, and more.
Whether you’re seeking deep relaxation, targeted tension relief, or a restorative reset, this integrated massage offers a nurturing experience that helps you feel balanced, renewed, and restored.
A thoughtful gift for yourself or someone in need of self‑care.
🍺Don’t miss one of the area’s most anticipated summer events! Enjoy two tickets to the 11th Annual Spirit of Hudson Brewfest, hosted by the Hudson Rotary Club at the spacious Hudson Elks in Hudson, MA.
Sample from 50+ breweries and producers featuring beer, cider, seltzer, spirits, and more, all in a lively outdoor setting.
A perfect outing for craft beverage fans and a great way to support the Hudson Rotary Club—cheers to summer!
🖼️ Discover a hidden gem of art, history, and culture with four passes to the Icon Museum & Study Center in Clinton, MA. This unique museum showcases a remarkable collection of Eastern Christian icons from around the world, spanning centuries of artistic and spiritual tradition.
Perfect for art lovers, history buffs, or anyone looking for a meaningful and inspiring outing, the Icon Museum offers engaging exhibitions, a peaceful atmosphere, and insightful interpretation that brings each piece to life.
Details:
Why you’ll love it:
A thoughtful, enriching experience that’s both educational and beautiful—perfect for a cultural day trip close to home.
🖼️ Enjoy a dynamic day of modern art with two passes to the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) on Boston’s stunning waterfront. The ICA features cutting‑edge exhibitions, innovative installations, and thought‑provoking works by leading contemporary artists from around the world.
Whether you’re a seasoned art lover or just looking for an inspiring cultural outing, the ICA offers a vibrant, ever‑changing experience—plus beautiful harbor views and striking architecture.
Details:
Why you’ll love it:
Bold, modern, and unforgettable—perfect for a creative date, solo outing, or art‑filled day in the city.
Check out more at: https://www.icaboston.org/
⚽ Cheer on Boston Legacy with two great seats as they take on the North Carolina Courage, one of the top teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. Experience fast‑paced, high‑energy professional soccer live and be part of the excitement in the stands.
Ticket Details:
Why you’ll love it:
From thrilling goals to electric crowd energy, this is an unforgettable way to support women’s professional sports and enjoy a fun night out.
