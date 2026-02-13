Lancaster PTO's Silent Auction 2026

Discovery Museum is a hands-on museum for families that blends science, nature, and play.





Enjoy this accessible space to play, explore, and learn together. There are intimate, immersive experiences for the youngest learners and galleries of STEAM experiences for all ages, including water, light & color, sound, making & creating, math, and a 14' interactive air maze.





Admission includes access to both the museum and the Discovery Woods outdoor nature playscape and gigantic treehouse.







