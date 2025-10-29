Lancer Basketball Online Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Retail: 155.00
4 tickets to see the SD Clippers vs South Bay Lakers at Oceanside's Frontwave Arena.
Includes: 4 seats in section 103 rows 1 and 2 on the end.
The winner will receive their tickets electronically through AXS ticketing system.
Retail $800.00
The British Open Custom TaylorMade Major Staff Bag
Retail: $450.00
A set of custom built TaylorMade MG5 wedges, custom stamped with up to 3 characters and paint filled
Retail: $600.00
A Tour of TaylorMade Golf HQ, including the Tour Department, Tour Putter Lab, Golf Ball R&D Lab and the Social Media Content Studio for 4 people, followed by lunch at The Kingdom
Retail: $2,500.00
TaylorMade Fitting Experience at The Kingdom includes a custom-built driver and a 3-wood.
The Kingdom in Carlsbad, California, is TaylorMade’s flagship performance center, offering a tour-level custom fitting experience once reserved only for the game’s best professionals. Nestled on a 12-acre property with pristine turf conditions, the facility combines state-of-the-art technology with real-world testing to deliver unmatched precision in golf club fitting.
Originally designed as a private testing ground for TaylorMade’s tour staff, The Kingdom has evolved into a destination where serious golfers can experience the same fitting process used by players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson. The process begins with in-depth data capture using advanced tools such as GEARS 3D motion analysis, Foresight launch monitors, Quintic putting analysis, and SAM PuttLab systems. Players then validate their recommended setups outdoors on one of Southern California’s finest grass ranges, ensuring real ball-flight feedback before making equipment.
Retail: $200
JLFlics will come shoot flics of game for individual and/or team and will provide a file with edits within a reasonable timeframe after the game or event.
Retail: $25
The lucky winner will be enjoying a meal of their choice up to a $25 value from our all-day breakfast or lunch menus, including freshly baked pastries, house cooked specials, and specialty coffee drinks. We are open Monday to Friday 8am to 3pm.
Expires: December 31st, 2025
Retail: $150.00
This package will include a Pair of Sonicare toothbrushes, one PINK and one BLUE! In addition, you will receive two extra packs of replacements heads (3 per pack). Also included in the package will be two Mint Coco Floss! A perfect and FUN way to reach your New Years Teeth Goals!
Retail: $1,000
One room interior design consultation and mood board/buying list.
Retail: $150
Charcuterie board, forks, knives and Trader Joe's gift card.
Instagram: _charkaterie
Retail: $750.00
Retreat to this stylish 3-bed, 3-bath Big Bear cabin — the perfect weekend blend of mountain charm and modern comfort, minutes from the lake and slopes.
~ Three days / Two nights.
~ Reservation made on mutually agreed upon date.
~ Not available on holidays.
~ Expires: 11/23/26
https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/1080460802679122986?source_impression_id=p3_1762953505_P3lGye-Nnc19R9OU
Retail: 58.00
Custom School Colors Micro Gem Bracelet hand beaded with freshwater pearls, amethyst and onyx faceted micro gems with 14k gold filled components.
