Lancer Basketball Online Auction

Retail: $2,500.00

TaylorMade Fitting Experience at The Kingdom includes a custom-built driver and a 3-wood.





The Kingdom in Carlsbad, California, is TaylorMade’s flagship performance center, offering a tour-level custom fitting experience once reserved only for the game’s best professionals. Nestled on a 12-acre property with pristine turf conditions, the facility combines state-of-the-art technology with real-world testing to deliver unmatched precision in golf club fitting.





Originally designed as a private testing ground for TaylorMade’s tour staff, The Kingdom has evolved into a destination where serious golfers can experience the same fitting process used by players like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, and Dustin Johnson. The process begins with in-depth data capture using advanced tools such as GEARS 3D motion analysis, Foresight launch monitors, Quintic putting analysis, and SAM PuttLab systems. Players then validate their recommended setups outdoors on one of Southern California’s finest grass ranges, ensuring real ball-flight feedback before making equipment.