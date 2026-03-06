Land Bountiful Ministry Offerings

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I am so excited to draft Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry documents for you! If you'd like to add a Private Health Association or a Private Education Association, Angie will include ONE for no additional donation.
I am so excited to draft Private Ministry documents for you! If you'd like to add a Private Health Association or a Private Education Association, Angie will include ONE for no additional donation.
This is for you if you already have an established Private Ministry drafted by Angie Taylor and would now like to add the Ecclesiastical Trust.
This is for you if you would like to add both a Private Health Association (PHA) and a Private Education Association (PEA) to the Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry or Private Ministry + PEA document drafts you've already discussed with Angie Taylor.
This is for you if you'd like to add a Private Health Association (PHA) to the Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry or Private Ministry + PEA document drafts you've already discussed with Angie Taylor.
This is for you if you'd like to add a Private Education Association (PEA) document drafts to the Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry or Private Ministry + PHA document drafts you've already discussed with Angie Taylor.
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