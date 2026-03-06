36-5019115

Offered by

36-5019115

Land Bountiful Ministry Offerings

Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry
$3,200

I am so excited to draft Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry documents for you! If you'd like to add a Private Health Association or a Private Education Association, Angie will include ONE for no additional donation.

Private Ministry
$2,400

I am so excited to draft Private Ministry documents for you! If you'd like to add a Private Health Association or a Private Education Association, Angie will include ONE for no additional donation.

Ecclesiastical Trust add-on
$800

This is for you if you already have an established Private Ministry drafted by Angie Taylor and would now like to add the Ecclesiastical Trust.

PHA and PEA add-on
$500

This is for you if you would like to add both a Private Health Association (PHA) and a Private Education Association (PEA) to the Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry or Private Ministry + PEA document drafts you've already discussed with Angie Taylor.

PHA add-on (Copy)
$300

This is for you if you'd like to add a Private Health Association (PHA) to the Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry or Private Ministry + PEA document drafts you've already discussed with Angie Taylor.

PEA add-on
$300

This is for you if you'd like to add a Private Education Association (PEA) document drafts to the Ecclesiastical Trust + Private Ministry or Private Ministry + PHA document drafts you've already discussed with Angie Taylor.

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