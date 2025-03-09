Entry to the whole festival, includes parking. Remember kids under 18 are free with a paid adult!
Entry to the whole festival, includes parking. Remember kids under 18 are free with a paid adult!
Winged Guardian
$75
This reflects the true cost of putting on the festival. You have full access to Land Fest, free parking + 1 free Premium drink (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). You are helping support regenerative living and your ticket price is fully tax deductable.
This reflects the true cost of putting on the festival. You have full access to Land Fest, free parking + 1 free Premium drink (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). You are helping support regenerative living and your ticket price is fully tax deductable.
Grove Steward
$100
Paying it forward. Full access to Land Fest, free parking + 2 free Premium drinks (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). Your ticket helps grow this regenerative living and cultural innovation hub. Your ticket price is fully tax deductable.
Paying it forward. Full access to Land Fest, free parking + 2 free Premium drinks (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). Your ticket helps grow this regenerative living and cultural innovation hub. Your ticket price is fully tax deductable.
Innovative Futurist
$150
Thank you for your generous support! Full access to Land Fest, free parking + 2 free Premium drinks (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). Your ticket helps build this hub for regenerative living, community resilience and cultural innovation. Your ticket price is fully tax deductable.
Thank you for your generous support! Full access to Land Fest, free parking + 2 free Premium drinks (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). Your ticket helps build this hub for regenerative living, community resilience and cultural innovation. Your ticket price is fully tax deductable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!