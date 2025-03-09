This reflects the true cost of putting on the festival. You have full access to Land Fest, free parking + 1 free Premium drink (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). You are helping support regenerative living and your ticket price is fully tax deductable.

This reflects the true cost of putting on the festival. You have full access to Land Fest, free parking + 1 free Premium drink (non-alcoholic or alcoholic for 21+). You are helping support regenerative living and your ticket price is fully tax deductable.

More details...