Land of The Hamsas: An Unfolding Prophecy

4317 Stewart Springs Rd

Weed, CA 96094, USA

Seeker's Retreat
$450

-Up to 7 nights of accommodation at Namaste House

-Private room with shared bathroom

-Shared kitchen

-Access to Siddhanath Enlightenment Studio, Crystal Pool, and creek

Yogi's Immersion
$800

-8 - 14 nights of accommodation at Namaste House

-Private room with shared bathroom

-Shared kitchen

-Access to Siddhanath Enlightenment Studio, Crystal Pool, and creek

Guardian of the Land
$1,350

-Up to 29 nights of accommodation at Namaste House

-Private room with shared bathroom

-Shared kitchen

-Access to Siddhanath Enlightenment Studio, Crystal Pool, and creek

Private Cottage
$625

-Up to 7 nights of accommodation at either Kwan Yin Cottage or Shivangini Cottage

-Kitchen, Living Room and private deck

-Access to Siddhanath Enlightenment Studio, Crystal Pool, and creek

Private Cottage Premium
$950

-8-14 days at either Kwan Yin Cottage or Shivangini Cottage

-Private kitchen, living room, and deck

-Access to Siddhanath Enlightenment Studio, Crystal Pool, and creek

Private Cottage VIP
$2,075

-up to 29 days at a cottage

-Private kitchen, living room, and deck

-Access to Siddhanath Enlightenment Studio, Crystal Pool, and creek

