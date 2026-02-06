The Integrated Athletic Initiative

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The Integrated Athletic Initiative

About this event

Land to Legacy

Foundation Builder
$100

Become a foundational part of our mission. This tier supports the core construction of our community space and includes a Land to Legacy T-shirt.

Lobby Legacy Inscription
$250

Secure your place in our history with a permanent name inscription on our featured Donor Recognition Wall within the Lobby of the Future.

Community Supporter
$2,500


As a Community Supporter, you will receive:

  • Permanent Recognition: Your name will be listed on our Founding Donor Wall.
  • Exclusive Access: An invitation to our private Preview Event.
  • Public Honors: Special recognition during our Summer Fundraiser.


Difference Maker
$5,000

Make a greater impact as a Difference Maker:

  • Priority Recognition: Prominent placement on our Founding Donor Wall.
  • Exclusive Access: An invitation for two to our private Preview Event.
  • Early Influence: First-look access to upcoming naming opportunities.
  • Public Legacy: Recognition in all official campaign materials.
  • VIP Treatment: Reserved VIP seating at our Summer Fundraiser.
Founding Circle Member
$10,000

Our most prestigious level of partnership.

  • Prominent Recognition: Elite placement on the Founding Donor Wall.
  • Private Preview: An exclusive, behind-the-scenes facility preview session.
  • Premier Hospitality: A reserved table for your guests at our Summer Fundraiser.
  • Strategic Influence: Priority access to space naming discussions.
  • Media Recognition: Name inclusion in press releases and media announcements.
  • Executive Collection: Our limited-edition "Founding Circle" apparel and gift set.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!