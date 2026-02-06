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About this event
Become a foundational part of our mission. This tier supports the core construction of our community space and includes a Land to Legacy T-shirt.
Secure your place in our history with a permanent name inscription on our featured Donor Recognition Wall within the Lobby of the Future.
As a Community Supporter, you will receive:
Make a greater impact as a Difference Maker:
Our most prestigious level of partnership.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!