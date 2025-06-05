Commissioned in honor of Springfield Little Theatre’s 90th EMERALD ANNIVERSARY SEASON, "A Legacy in Letters" by local artist Dan Duff is a breathtaking large-scale mosaic of the historic Landers Theatre—lovingly known as The Crown Jewel of The Ozarks. Painted on solid wood, this one-of-a-kind piece measures an impressive 56” x 44” and is currently on display in the grand lobby of the Landers Theatre. At first glance, the iconic theatre façade commands attention. But take a closer look—this stunning work of art is made up of 9,856 individual letters, each spelling out a production from Springfield Little Theatre’s rich history, dating back to its founding in 1934. A Legacy in Letters is the grand finale of our 90th Season Celebration, honoring the thousands of artists, volunteers, and patrons who have shaped nearly a century of storytelling on our stage. Proceeds from this auction will benefit Springfield Little Theatre’s Endowment Fund, ensuring the future and longevity of live theatre in our community for generations to come.

Commissioned in honor of Springfield Little Theatre’s 90th EMERALD ANNIVERSARY SEASON, "A Legacy in Letters" by local artist Dan Duff is a breathtaking large-scale mosaic of the historic Landers Theatre—lovingly known as The Crown Jewel of The Ozarks. Painted on solid wood, this one-of-a-kind piece measures an impressive 56” x 44” and is currently on display in the grand lobby of the Landers Theatre. At first glance, the iconic theatre façade commands attention. But take a closer look—this stunning work of art is made up of 9,856 individual letters, each spelling out a production from Springfield Little Theatre’s rich history, dating back to its founding in 1934. A Legacy in Letters is the grand finale of our 90th Season Celebration, honoring the thousands of artists, volunteers, and patrons who have shaped nearly a century of storytelling on our stage. Proceeds from this auction will benefit Springfield Little Theatre’s Endowment Fund, ensuring the future and longevity of live theatre in our community for generations to come.

More details...