Landmark Arts Festival 2026

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About this event
Chalk drawing for all ages. Get creative down on the pavement or on a table if that is more accessible. Participants can enter their art into a coordinating age category for the competition. Winners will receive an art themed prize.
This station is free for attendees!
Sponsor will be listed on the Landmark Arts Festival website and festival printed directory.
This station will provide spirograph art supplies to showcase mathematical precision as an art form. Participants can bring their art home or leave it to inspire others.
This station is free for attendees!
Sponsor will be listed on the Landmark Arts Festival website and festival printed directory.
A large community art piece created by festival participants and donated to a local organization to display! This station will showcase how everyone can interact and create art, no matter their age, ability, or background.
This station is free for attendees!
Sponsor will be listed on the Landmark Arts Festival website, festival printed directory, and receive a mention on social media.
A large 3D interactive color wheel available for all ages to walk through. This station showcases color theory, with educational materials available to promote curiosity for all ages.
This station is free for attendees!
Sponsor will be listed on the Landmark Arts Festival website, festival printed directory, and receive a mention on social media.
Bottled water and water bottle refill options available for free for all attendees, vendors, and volunteers.
Sponsor will be listed on the Landmark Arts Festival website, festival printed directory, and receive a mention on social media.
Help everyone experience art by supporting the general costs of this festival!
Sponsor will be listed in printed festival directory.
Promote curiosity for all ages and abilities by supporting the general costs of this festival!
Sponsor will be listed in printed festival directory.
Who knows what young artist might be inspired by this event! Support the general costs of this festival!
Sponsor will be listed in printed festival directory and the website.
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