Landmark Arts Festival - Vendors

Vendor Fee is non-refundable and must be paid by August 1st, 2026, to reserve your spot at the Festival.





Vendor Information:

-Fee includes retail space, inside or outside (weather permitting), access to volunteers for set-up/tear down

-One 8ft table (can be adjusted for needs)

-Exclusive Friday evening networking cocktail hour.

-Each vendor is responsible for making their own sales.

-The Festival will not require any additional fees or commissions.