Landmark Arts Festival - Vendors

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About this event
Vendor Fee is non-refundable and must be paid by August 1st, 2026, to reserve your spot at the Festival.
Vendor Information:
-Fee includes retail space, inside or outside (weather permitting), access to volunteers for set-up/tear down
-One 8ft table (can be adjusted for needs)
-Exclusive Friday evening networking cocktail hour.
-Each vendor is responsible for making their own sales.
-The Festival will not require any additional fees or commissions.
Catered Lunch includes a sandwich (smoked meat or deli), chips, and your choice of side. The full menu will be posted closer to the event date.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!