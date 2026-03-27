L&S Free Enterprises Football Team Hoodie

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About this shop
Shipping: Orders are mailed within 7–10 business days after processing.
Processing takes 3-5 business days after purchase.
Once your order has shipped, you will receive a confirmation message with tracking details.
Delivery times may vary based on carrier processing and destination.
Local Pickup (Ocean Township, NJ)
Free local pickup is available in Ocean Township, NJ.
Orders can be picked up within 7–10 business days after processing.
Processing takes 3-5 business days after purchase.
When your order is ready for pickup, you will be contacted directly with the exact pickup location and pickup instructions.
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