Youth Directions & Alternatives

Hosted by

Youth Directions & Alternatives

BOWL-A-RAMA SPONSORS

332 Larkfield Rd

East Northport, NY 11731, USA

Lane Sponsor
$100

Lane sponsors will have their company/organization logo signage at the lane listed as the sponsor.


Fuel Fun Sponsor
$500

Fuel the fun! Sponsor the pizza and refreshments that keep bowlers energized.

  • Poster at the refreshment table with your company/organization logo
  • Featured on all event promotions in print and social media
Perfect Game Sponsor
$1,000

Play a major role in making the event possible while investing in brighter futures.

  • One lane for up to 6 bowlers (pizza & drinks included)
  • Company/organization logo on event flyer and all marketing materials
  • ½ event banner at the event with your logo
  • Featured on all event promotions in print and social media

Opportunity to distribute company/organization marketing materials at the event

Strike Title Sponsor
$2,500

Be the presenting sponsor of the entire event and make the biggest impact for local youth services!

  • Two lanes for up to 12 bowlers (pizza & drinks included)
  • Company/organization logo on event flyer and all marketing materials
  • Full event banner at the event with your logo
  • Featured on all event promotions in print and social media
  • Opportunity to distribute company/organization marketing materials at the event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!