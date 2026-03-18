BOWL-A-RAMA SPONSORS

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Lane sponsors will have their company/organization logo signage at the lane listed as the sponsor.
Fuel the fun! Sponsor the pizza and refreshments that keep bowlers energized.
Play a major role in making the event possible while investing in brighter futures.
Opportunity to distribute company/organization marketing materials at the event
Be the presenting sponsor of the entire event and make the biggest impact for local youth services!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!