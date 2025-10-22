Laney Eagles - Mexico Vacation Fundraiser

Incentive Details

We are happy to offer the following luxury travel package in return for your financial support.

Discover Mexico's Most Coveted Coastal Havens

Escape to a world where pristine beaches meet unparalleled luxury in Mexico's most sought-after destinations. This exclusive five-night retreat offers an intimate sanctuary for two, featuring elegant accommodations with dual beds and modern comforts in your private haven.

A Symphony of Coastal Elegance

Choose your paradise among Mexico's finest locales—from the mystic shores of Riviera Maya to the enchanting coastline of Puerto Vallarta. Your sophisticated retreat features a spa-inspired bathroom, creating a personal oasis for rejuvenation and relaxation.

Experience Includes:

Luxurious 5-night accommodation at the prestigious Mayan Palace

Access to exclusive beach clubs and crystalline pools

Premium wellness facilities and fitness center privileges

Preferred rates at world-class golf courses

Curated local cultural experiences

Sophisticated dining venues steps from your door

Destination Options:

Riviera Maya : Ancient wisdom meets modern luxury

Nuevo Vallarta : Pacific coast sophistication

Puerto Peñasco : Desert meets sea in perfect harmony

Acapulco : Legendary coastline, reimagined

Important Details:

Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the reservation team in Mexico.

Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability.

The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code.

Only one package can be sold per household.

Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold.

The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center.

Certificates are for accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items.

All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—blackout period; Mid-December to early January.

Transform your Mexican getaway into an unforgettable journey of discovery and indulgence!

