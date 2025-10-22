Laney Eagles - Mexico Vacation Fundraiser

Mexico Vacation Getaway for 2 (5 nights)
$2,350

Incentive Details

We are happy to offer the following luxury travel package in return for your financial support.

Discover Mexico's Most Coveted Coastal Havens

Escape to a world where pristine beaches meet unparalleled luxury in Mexico's most sought-after destinations. This exclusive five-night retreat offers an intimate sanctuary for two, featuring elegant accommodations with dual beds and modern comforts in your private haven.

A Symphony of Coastal Elegance

Choose your paradise among Mexico's finest locales—from the mystic shores of Riviera Maya to the enchanting coastline of Puerto Vallarta. Your sophisticated retreat features a spa-inspired bathroom, creating a personal oasis for rejuvenation and relaxation.

Experience Includes:

  • Luxurious 5-night accommodation at the prestigious Mayan Palace
  • Access to exclusive beach clubs and crystalline pools
  • Premium wellness facilities and fitness center privileges
  • Preferred rates at world-class golf courses
  • Curated local cultural experiences
  • Sophisticated dining venues steps from your door

Destination Options:

  • Riviera Maya: Ancient wisdom meets modern luxury
  • Nuevo Vallarta: Pacific coast sophistication
  • Puerto Peñasco: Desert meets sea in perfect harmony
  • Acapulco: Legendary coastline, reimagined

Important Details:

  • Package Winner will receive a unique access code to book their stay directly with the reservation team in Mexico.
  • Reservations must be booked 60 days before travel, and property inventory is subject to availability.
  • The Unique access code must be activated within 12 months, and travel must be booked and completed within 18 months of receiving your code.
  • Only one package can be sold per household.
  • Once confirmed, all reservations are final. Packages may not be transferred or resold.
  • The Package Winner is responsible for the Resort Fee and tax of $150 per reservation which covers Wi-Fi and use of the fitness center.
  • Certificates are for accommodations only and do not include food, beverages, amenities or other items.
  • All certificates should be handled with care as they are the same as cash and nonrefundable—blackout period; Mid-December to early January.

Transform your Mexican getaway into an unforgettable journey of discovery and indulgence!

