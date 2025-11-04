Sales closed

Laney On the Links Silent Auction brought to you by the E A Laney Marching Band

Laney Spirit Basket item
$50

Laney High School Spirit Wear Basket includes Blue Contrast Hoodie, Charcoal Distressed Hoodie, Black Dry Fit Shirt, Yellow Buctown T-Shirt, Trucker Hat and Blanket. All shirts are size L and most can be exchanged for a different size. Value:$150

Carload for Enchanted Airlie item
$15

One Carload for Enchanted Airlie at Airlie Gardens December 10 at 6:30 PM. Stroll the beautiful gardens at the most magical time of year. Ticket will be transferred to the winner via email. Value: $38

Golf Foursome at Castle Bay Golf Course item
$100

Enjoy a foursome of golf at the beautiful Castle Bay Golf Course in Hampstead. Value: $288

$50 Gift Card - Front Street Brewery item
$15

Front Street Brewery has amazing food and a great atmosphere. Enjoy a night out at one of Wilmington's most popular breweries with this $50 gift card.

Golf Foursome at Landfall Country Club item
$250

Enjoy a foursome of golf at the legendary Landfall Country Club. Value: $800

6 Passes to the Cape Fear Museum item
$10

6 passes to the Cape Fear Museum of history and science. Please note these passes expire December 31, 2025. Value: $48

Shipwreck Neon Mini Golf - 2 Adult Passes item
$15

Shipwreck Neon Mini Golf in Carolina Beach is such a fun place! Black lights, glowing sea creatures and mini golf! 2 Adult Passes. Value: $52

