Laney On the Links Silent Auction brought to you by the E A Laney Marching Band

2700 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Starting bid
Laney High School Spirit Wear Basket includes Blue Contrast Hoodie, Charcoal Distressed Hoodie, Black Dry Fit Shirt, Yellow Buctown T-Shirt, Trucker Hat and Blanket. All shirts are size L and most can be exchanged for a different size. Value:$150
Starting bid
One Carload for Enchanted Airlie at Airlie Gardens December 10 at 6:30 PM. Stroll the beautiful gardens at the most magical time of year. Ticket will be transferred to the winner via email. Value: $38
Starting bid
Enjoy a foursome of golf at the beautiful Castle Bay Golf Course in Hampstead. Value: $288
Starting bid
Front Street Brewery has amazing food and a great atmosphere. Enjoy a night out at one of Wilmington's most popular breweries with this $50 gift card.
Starting bid
Enjoy a foursome of golf at the legendary Landfall Country Club. Value: $800
Starting bid
6 passes to the Cape Fear Museum of history and science. Please note these passes expire December 31, 2025. Value: $48
Starting bid
Shipwreck Neon Mini Golf in Carolina Beach is such a fun place! Black lights, glowing sea creatures and mini golf! 2 Adult Passes. Value: $52
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!