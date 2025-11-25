Langtaa Songtaa for Relief



Langtaa Songtaa for Relief's Memberships

Supported Membership
$15

Renews monthly

Who it’s for: Individuals who want to support the cause at a basic level.
Benefits:

  • Helps provide clean water to one family
  • Benefits: Access to our Friends of LSR WhatsApp group.
  • Digital membership card
  • Monthly newsletter update
Community Membership
$40

Renews monthly

Who it’s for: Members who want to play a more active role in supporting projects.
Benefits:

  • Supports our wells and agricultural projects
  • Benefits: All benefits from Supported Member plus recognition on our annual reports.
Gold Membership
$200

Renews monthly

Who it’s for: Small businesses and donors wanting to support humanitarian work.
Benefits:

  • Provides urgent relief to the most needed
  • Benefits: All benefits from Community Member plus logo advertisement on our website
  • Opportunity to feature a message in our NGO newsletter
Platinum Membership
$500

Renews monthly

Who it’s for: Businesses and donors committed to major impact and community engagement.
Benefits:

  • Sustains and expands new projects to cover emergency relief, psychosocial support, and physical rehabilitation
  • Benefits: Everything in Business Membership plus the opportunity to host a project or event
Honorary Memberships
Free

No expiration

Honorary Members play an important role. They help raise awareness about our work in Gaza, Ghana, and other regions. They may share updates or campaigns within their communities. They introduce LSR to local businesses, mosques, churches, and donors.

They help open doors for new partnerships or sponsorships. They may provide insights or

advice based on their experience.

