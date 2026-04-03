Laniwahine (Wahi Pana Kona Low T-Shirt Fundraiser 1 of 3)

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Small Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.
Medium Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.
Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.
X-Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.
XX-Large Heavyweight Adult Tee. Print on Pepper- Comfort Colors 1717 T-Shirt. All sales are final- no returns or exchanges.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!