Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Inc

Offered by

Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Inc

About the memberships

The Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Membership 2025

LHVA Annual Membership for 1 person
$25

Renews yearly on: July 30

The LHVA membership is $25 per person, renewable yearly before the August Annual Picnic/Meeting held the first Sunday in August. For two or three memberships, please select one of the options below. The LHVA values your participation as a Member in helping us succeed at our mission

LHVA Annual Membership for 2 persons
$50

Renews yearly on: July 30

Two LHVA memberships is $50 ($25 per person), renewable yearly before the August Annual Picnic/Meeting held the first Sunday in August. For more than two please select the next option. The LHVA values your participation as a Member in helping us succeed at our mission.

LHVA Annual Membership for 3 persons
$75

Renews yearly on: July 30

Three LHVA memberships are $75 ($25 per person), renewable yearly before the August Annual Picnic/Meeting held the first Sunday in August. If additional memberships are desired please refill a new form for the additional memberships. We are sorry for the inconvience of this and appreciate your support. The LHVA values your participation as a Member in helping us succeed at our mission.

Add a donation for Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!