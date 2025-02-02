The Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Membership 2025

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 30
The LHVA membership is $25 per person, renewable yearly before the August Annual Picnic/Meeting held the first Sunday in August. For two or three memberships, please select one of the options below. The LHVA values your participation as a Member in helping us succeed at our mission
Renews yearly on: July 30
Two LHVA memberships is $50 ($25 per person), renewable yearly before the August Annual Picnic/Meeting held the first Sunday in August. For more than two please select the next option. The LHVA values your participation as a Member in helping us succeed at our mission.
Renews yearly on: July 30
Three LHVA memberships are $75 ($25 per person), renewable yearly before the August Annual Picnic/Meeting held the first Sunday in August. If additional memberships are desired please refill a new form for the additional memberships. We are sorry for the inconvience of this and appreciate your support. The LHVA values your participation as a Member in helping us succeed at our mission.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!