Lantern Hill Valley Alliance Online "Shop to Support AND Promote"

Share your support for the Lantern Hill Valley Alliance with these soft and comfortable T-shirts, available in a beautiful Heather Blue. The front features the LHVA logo, while the back proudly displays our long-standing commitment to the preservation of our lakes for everyone to see. Semi-fitted in sizes XS - #XL. For more details call Sandy, 860.917.5563.
What a way to start your day with a eagle's eye view of the Lantern Hill Valley and her lakes, Long Pond and Bush Pond!!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!