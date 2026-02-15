The Life After Prison

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The Life After Prison

About this event

LAP Fundraiser - Black- Tie Gala

Hibernian Hall

184 Dudley St, Boston, MA 02119

Early Bird Tickets
$75
Available until May 1

We’re thrilled to announce our 2nd Annual Black-Tie Affair Fundraising Gala is back and this year’s theme is “The 2nd Time Around".


Join us for an elegant evening of celebration, community, and purpose as we raise funds to support our vital reentry programs. Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping individuals successfully transition back into their communities with the resources, support, and opportunities they deserve.

Early Bird Table
$750
Available until May 30
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Add a donation for The Life After Prison

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!