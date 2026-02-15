LAP Fundraiser - Black- Tie Gala

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184 Dudley St, Boston, MA 02119
We’re thrilled to announce our 2nd Annual Black-Tie Affair Fundraising Gala is back and this year’s theme is “The 2nd Time Around".
Join us for an elegant evening of celebration, community, and purpose as we raise funds to support our vital reentry programs. Every dollar raised goes directly toward helping individuals successfully transition back into their communities with the resources, support, and opportunities they deserve.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!