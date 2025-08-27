Larkin Silent Auction

Value $7,500. This student-crafted shuffleboard table showcases a stunning cherry exterior paired with a butcher block hard maple playing surface. The regulation-size surface measures nine feet long, twenty inches wide, and three inches thick, finished with a durable tabletop epoxy for lasting performance. The cherry exterior is treated with tung oil to highlight its natural beauty, while the solid cherry legs are constructed with mortise and tenon joints for strength and stability. Fitted with casters, the legs allow for precise leveling to meet championship play standards. For versatility, the table also comes with a solid pine cover that protects the playing surface and doubles as an alternative tabletop between games.