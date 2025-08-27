Larkin Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value $7,500. This student-crafted shuffleboard table showcases a stunning cherry exterior paired with a butcher block hard maple playing surface. The regulation-size surface measures nine feet long, twenty inches wide, and three inches thick, finished with a durable tabletop epoxy for lasting performance. The cherry exterior is treated with tung oil to highlight its natural beauty, while the solid cherry legs are constructed with mortise and tenon joints for strength and stability. Fitted with casters, the legs allow for precise leveling to meet championship play standards. For versatility, the table also comes with a solid pine cover that protects the playing surface and doubles as an alternative tabletop between games.
Value $1,500. Gather your friends and family for an unforgettable evening of fresh flavors and warm hospitality! This exclusive farm-to-table dinner for 10 guests hosted at our very own Larkin Cottage features a multi-course meal thoughtfully prepared by the Essex Tech Culinary program with locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Enjoy a menu that highlights the best of our region’s farms, crafted to showcase peak flavors and paired with a relaxed, communal dining experience. Perfect for a celebration, special occasion, or simply a night to savor together, this unique experience promises to delight from the first bite to the last.
Value $150. Keep time with the rhythm of the sea! This beautifully handcrafted wooden tide clock is both functional and decorative, designed to track the ebb and flow of the tides with ease. Made from richly finished wood, it brings a natural warmth and coastal charm to any space—perfect for a beach house, cottage, or ocean lover’s home. A unique blend of craftsmanship and utility, this tide clock is as practical as it is timeless.
Value $1,000. Get the party started with this ultimate package! A large YETI cooler—renowned for its rugged durability and ice-retaining power—comes fully stocked with a curated selection of liquors. Whether you’re hosting a backyard barbecue, heading out on a camping trip, or planning the perfect tailgate, this prize has you covered. With premium drinks inside and a top-of-the-line cooler to keep them perfectly chilled, this is an auction item that will keep the good times flowing long after the bottles are gone.
Value $400. Get ready for sun, sand, and style with this ultimate beach-themed bundle! This package includes a durable and trendy Bogg Bag perfect for carrying all your seaside necessities, a pair of classic Ray-Ban sunglasses to keep you shaded in style, and a set of sleek Corksicle glasses for enjoying your favorite beachside beverages. To top it off, a convenient cooler bag ensures your drinks and snacks stay perfectly chilled all day long. Everything you need for the perfect beach day is right here!
Value $400. Hit the greens in style with this incredible golf package! Enjoy a round of golf for four at Hillview Country Club, complete with everything you need for a great day on the course. The basket includes a custom-made putter crafted by students in our Advanced Manufacturing program, plus a set of golf balls, tees, golf towel, and a backpack to keep your game sharp. Perfect for golf enthusiasts or anyone looking to enjoy a day outdoors with friends!
Value $300. Add a one-of-a-kind piece to your home with this custom canvas print, beautifully showcased in a homemade wooden frame. Thoughtfully crafted with care and attention to detail, this unique artwork is the perfect blend of creativity and craftsmanship. A stunning addition to any room, it’s sure to become a conversation piece in your home.
Value $700. Swing into action next year with this exclusive Fenway Park VIP Experience—an unforgettable outing for four to enjoy a Boston Red Sox game live from the luxurious State Street Pavilion Club during the 2026 season.
Value $1,000. Cheer on the Boston Celtics as they take on the Toronto Raptors on October 15th! Seats 15 & 16, Row A, Loge 6. Enjoy the excitement of NBA action live from the Garden—where the energy is electric, the competition is fierce, and every play keeps you on the edge of your seat. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the action and watch the Celtics tip off the season in style!
Value $500. Make holiday memories that will last a lifetime with this festive package from Bradstreet Farm! Enjoy a cut-your-own Christmas tree experience, where your family can select the perfect tree straight from the farm. After finding your tree, capture the joy of the season with a professional family photo shoot on the farm’s picturesque grounds.
This package is perfect for creating cherished holiday traditions, festive home décor, and keepsakes that will be treasured for years to come.
Value $400. Experience the excitement of live NHL action with two premium tickets to the Boston Bruins from the exclusive Lodge Level Section 16. Enjoy a fantastic view of the ice, comfortable seating, and the lively atmosphere of the Garden as you cheer on your favorite team. Perfect for hockey fans looking for an unforgettable game-day experience!
