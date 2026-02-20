Las Cruces Moms Club Memberships

our club offers a supportive community for mothers and their children in Las Cruces. We provide a variety of activities and events, including playgroups, field trips, and moms' nights out. We also have a meal train program for members in need.





Renewing your membership will ensure that you continue to have access to these resources and events. It will also allow us to plan for the upcoming year and ensure that we have enough funds to cover our expenses.





We value your participation in our club and hope that you will choose to renew your membership for another year.





Thank you for being a part of the MOMS Club of Las Cruces, NM.





If financial barriers are preventing you from renewing your membership please reach out to Leslie Barrera via messenger