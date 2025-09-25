Las Cruces UkeFest 2026

Hosted by
Early Bird Full Festival registration includes:
Friday concert
All the workshops you can take on Saturday and Sunday
Saturday jam session
Catered lunch + open mic
Loads of ukulele fun!
REGISTER BY JANUARY 20, 2026, TO GET 20 FREE PRIZE DRAWING TICKETS! EARLY BIRD RATES APPLY THROUGH MARCH 31, 2026.
The Friday concert is at the Atkinson Recital Hall and all other events are at the NMSU Corbett Center Student Union.
Student Full Festival registration includes:
This option is for full-time students. Is this festival right for young kids? We'd suggest that young players in middle school and above may do just fine. It all depends on the person.
FRIDAY: MAY 29, 7 PM
ATKINSON RECITAL HALL, NMSU
ALREADY INCLUDED FOR FULL FESTIVAL ATTENDEES
Don't play, but want to enjoy an evening of fantastic ukulele music? Then order some tickets for the Friday evening concert! Kids aged 10 and under are admitted free and don't require a ticket (we want kids to experience the joy of ukulele music!). If you're making a last-minute decision, tickets will be available at the door as well.
Lunch for NON-full-festival attendees who are guests of festival attendees. Please be sure to note in the questions below if a vegan/vegetarian or gluten-free meal is required.
$
