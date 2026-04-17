Las Cruces Ukes

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Las Cruces Ukes

About this shop

Las Cruces Ukes's Club T-shirt Shop

SMALL unisex short-sleeved T-shirt item
SMALL unisex short-sleeved T-shirt
$20

Light lavender T-shirt with our Las Cruces Ukes logo on the front and the "ukulele lady" on the back.

MEDIUM unisex short-sleeved T-shirt item
MEDIUM unisex short-sleeved T-shirt
$20
LARGE unisex short-sleeved T-shirt item
LARGE unisex short-sleeved T-shirt
$20
X-LARGE unisex short-sleeved T-shirt item
X-LARGE unisex short-sleeved T-shirt
$20
XX-LARGE unisex short-sleeved T-shirt item
XX-LARGE unisex short-sleeved T-shirt
$20
SMALL long-sleeved T-shirt item
SMALL long-sleeved T-shirt
$25

Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!

MEDIUM long-sleeved T-shirt item
MEDIUM long-sleeved T-shirt
$25

Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!

LARGE long-sleeved T-shirt item
LARGE long-sleeved T-shirt
$25

Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!

X-LARGE long-sleeved T-shirt item
X-LARGE long-sleeved T-shirt
$25

Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!

XX-LARGE long-sleeved T-shirt item
XX-LARGE long-sleeved T-shirt
$25

Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!

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