Las Cruces Ukes's Club T-shirt Shop

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Light lavender T-shirt with our Las Cruces Ukes logo on the front and the "ukulele lady" on the back.
Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!
Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!
Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!
Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!
Same lavender color as the short-sleeved shirt, but with long sleeves!
$
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