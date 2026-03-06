Las Dos Fridas – Educational Theatre Presentation (South Creek Middle School)

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Educational Theatre Presentation – Las Dos Fridas
Payment for a professional educational theatre performance presented by Teatro for the Soul Inc. for the Orange County Public Schools Two-Way Dual Language Program.
Presentation scheduled at South Creek Middle School on February 17, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Amount: $2,000
This invoice represents one of three scheduled presentations.
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