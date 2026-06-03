Las Gatitas Mini-Camp-Fall 2026

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About this event
Celina, TX 75009
Registration includes:
Dance clinic on Saturday, September 26th, t-shirt (if registered by 9/10)
BONUS ($15) Friday night lights halftime performance at the Celina vs. Frisco Emerson football game on Friday, October 2, 2026!
Don't miss this exciting opportunity to dance with the Las Gatitas!
BONUS:Perform with the Las Gatitas during half-time at Bobcat Field on Friday, October 2nd ~
Celina vs Frisco Emmerson!
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