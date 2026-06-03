Celina High School Las Gatitas

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Celina High School Las Gatitas

About this event

Las Gatitas Mini-Camp-Fall 2026

300 E G.A. Moore Pkwy

Celina, TX 75009

Participant Registration item
Participant Registration
$60

Registration includes:

Dance clinic on Saturday, September 26th, t-shirt (if registered by 9/10)


BONUS ($15) Friday night lights halftime performance at the Celina vs. Frisco Emerson football game on Friday, October 2, 2026!


Don't miss this exciting opportunity to dance with the Las Gatitas!

BONUS: Half-Time Performace item
BONUS: Half-Time Performace
$15

BONUS:Perform with the Las Gatitas during half-time at Bobcat Field on Friday, October 2nd ~

Celina vs Frisco Emmerson!

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