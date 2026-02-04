Las Gatitas Sponsorships

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About this event
• Sponsor listing on team website
• 1 social media thank-you post
• Sponsor listing on team website
• 1 social media thank-you post
• Logo on sponsor banner (small logo)
• Sponsor listing on team website
• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts
• Sponsor listing on team website
• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts
• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game
• Sponsor listing on team website•
Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts
• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game
• Game Day Meal Sponsorship
• Extra halftime shout-out:
“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”
⭐ Limited Availability
• Sponsor listing on team website• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts
• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game
• Game Day Meal Sponsorship
• Extra halftime shout-out:
“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”
• Logo on Mini-Clinic T-Shirts
• Visibility at Fall & Spring Mini-Clinics
• Included in clinic marketing
• May send home tangible materials
⭐⭐ Very Limited
• Sponsor listing on team website• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts
• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game
• Game Day Meal Sponsorship
• Extra halftime shout-out:
“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”
• Logo on Mini-Clinic T-Shirts
• Visibility at Fall & Spring Mini-Clinics
• Included in clinic marketing
• May send home tangible materials• Logo on team-issued shirts
• Logo + shout-out on 2 competition posts
“This competition was made possible with the generosity of [Company.]”
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