Las Gatitas Sponsorships

⭐⭐ Very Limited

• Sponsor listing on team website• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)

• 2 dedicated social media posts

• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game

• Game Day Meal Sponsorship

• Extra halftime shout-out:

“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”

• Logo on Mini-Clinic T-Shirts

• Visibility at Fall & Spring Mini-Clinics

• Included in clinic marketing

• May send home tangible materials• Logo on team-issued shirts

• Logo + shout-out on 2 competition posts

“This competition was made possible with the generosity of [Company.]”