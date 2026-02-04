Celina High School Las Gatitas

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Celina High School Las Gatitas

About this event

Las Gatitas Sponsorships

Booster
$100

• Sponsor listing on team website
• 1 social media thank-you post

White
$250

• Sponsor listing on team website
• 1 social media thank-you post

• Logo on sponsor banner (small logo)

Silver
$500

• Sponsor listing on team website

• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts

Orange
$750

• Sponsor listing on team website

• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts

• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game

Gold
$1,000

• Sponsor listing on team website•

Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts

• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game

• Game Day Meal Sponsorship
• Extra halftime shout-out:
“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”

Platinum
$1,500

Limited Availability

• Sponsor listing on team website• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts

• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game

• Game Day Meal Sponsorship
• Extra halftime shout-out:
“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”

• Logo on Mini-Clinic T-Shirts
• Visibility at Fall & Spring Mini-Clinics
• Included in clinic marketing
• May send home tangible materials


Diamond
$2,000

⭐⭐ Very Limited

• Sponsor listing on team website• Logo on sponsor banner (large logo)
• 2 dedicated social media posts

• Halftime public address shout-out at a home game

• Game Day Meal Sponsorship
• Extra halftime shout-out:
“Big thanks to [Company] for providing today’s team game day meal!”

• Logo on Mini-Clinic T-Shirts
• Visibility at Fall & Spring Mini-Clinics
• Included in clinic marketing
• May send home tangible materials• Logo on team-issued shirts
• Logo + shout-out on 2 competition posts

“This competition was made possible with the generosity of [Company.]”

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