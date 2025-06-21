Las Vegas Breast Cancer Warriors Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
222 S Rainbow Blvd unit 104, Las Vegas, NV 89145, USA
Starting bid
This family portrait package from Patrick Powell Photography includes: two 8 x 10 copies, two 5 x 7 copies, and six 4 x 6 copies. Value: $75
Starting bid
If you win this bid, you will receive a $200 gift certificate to Gold Soulz Tattoo & Piercing located at 8540 S Maryland Pkwy. Ste 101.
Starting bid
Assured Document Destruction, Inc. 1 - Box Shredding Service (10"x12"x16") Value $156 Certificate expires November 18th, 2025
Starting bid
This winning bid gets Free Bundt Cakes for a year! You'll receive a gift certificate booklet which has a special coupon for each month of the 2026 year.
Item valued at $300
Starting bid
Get a custom digital portrait made (one human or one pet) that you can print/display/use however you'd like!
Value $50
Starting bid
If you win this bid, you'll receive a balloon arch valued at $150 for your next party or event!
Make your next event POP!
This item was donated by Brittany Martinez.
Starting bid
Handmade Poncho by Mimi Peckham
This poncho can be worn two ways, offering style and versatility. It is machine washable and dryable.
Value: $75
Starting bid
This beautiful dragon is crafted by local artist, EliteCraftServices.
Value: $90
Starting bid
This handmade set by Mimi Peckham includes:
-29"x35" lap blanket ($60)
-Hat with a pom-pom ($30)
-Matching scarf ($30)
-Coordinated gift box
All items are machine washable and dryable.
Starting bid
This adorable scarecrow wreath is crafted by local artist, EliteCraftServices.
Value: $75
Starting bid
Take care of your mental health with this exceptional deal on three 45 minute therapy sessions with a professional from Mindfulness Integrated Healthcare.
Value: $750
Starting bid
This basket donated to us by Jeanne McGuff includes a Brighton straw handbag (includes bag and original box, valued at $100) and a silver breast cancer bracelet, valued at $95.
Starting bid
Everything you need for a relaxing evening at home!
Donated by Kim Raab, this basket values at $75
Starting bid
Enjoy a movie night in with candy, popcorn, Poppi drinks, a $25 Netflix gift card and a $25 Domino's Pizza gift card. The basket was donated by Cayce Newton and values at $75.
Starting bid
This skincare basket includes EON Puri Soft, EON Hyaluron, EON Contour Balm, EON Hydro Soft, BeautyGen Body Oil, Dr. Grandel Rhinestone t-shirt, and a pair of Super Soft Wash Mitts. Donated By Sonia Garcia Clark, this basket values at $375.
Starting bid
This donated basket gets you ready to work outside- plastic planter, gardening gloves, gardening tools, a lavender grow kit, and a bright yellow stainless steel tumbler to keep you hydrated. Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This donated spa night basket includes everything you need to pamper yourself- eye mask, face masks, cream, facial serums, lotions, candles, bath bombs, brush holder, loofah and more! Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This donated basket includes items for your kitchen, including measuring cups, rolling pins, oven mitts, shelf liners, can opener, serving utensils, food containers and more! Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This donated basket includes bathroom necessities such as hair elastics, hair clip, microfiber towels, shave cream and razors, Catch Me Perfume and more! Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This fun basket includes items to decorate your home for the Halloween holiday, including a door banner, rat, skull and even pumpkin cookie mix and cookie cutter! Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This little basket includes a plastic planter, gardening tools, gardening gloves, a lavender growing kit, outside decor and a pink stainless steel tumbler. Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This certificate is good for your choice of a paramedical tattoo, permanent make up, teeth whitening or Procell Microchanneling Treatment. Valued up to $1000.
Starting bid
This certificate is good for your choice of a paramedical tattoo, permanent make up, teeth whitening or Procell Microchanneling Treatment. Valued up to $1000.
Starting bid
This donated basket includes Stella Rose Strawberry Rose, Sparking Cider, two wine glasses, shortbread cookies, pasta and a Visa giftcard for $20. Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This kitchen basket includes kitchen hand towels, oven mitts. Plastic containers, jar opener and more! Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This movie night basket sets you up to stay in or go out and enjoy a movie. Complete with sodas, popcorn and candy, and includes Regal giftcards valued at $55. Donated by Catherine Kiernan.
Starting bid
This fruity basket contains a cherry design handbag, Raspberry Vodka, Strawberry Earrings, Cherry Hair Accessories, Strawberry Lip Balm, Pomegranate Skin Care Products and a glass Strawberry Tumbler with bamboo lid. Value $75
Starting bid
This gift certificate is good one microblading session at Audrey Elaine Artistry valued at $425.
Starting bid
Breast Cancer related items including an adorable sweatshirt with a ghost and ribbon, socks, hat, pink sunglasses and more!
Starting bid
Who doesn’t love snacks? This basket is filled with goodies from Traders Joe’s with main flavors of pumpkin and maple. 🍁
Valued at $50
Starting bid
This useful basket contains Meyer’s soy candle, Meyer‘s multi-surface cleaner, Meter’s dish soap, pink plastic cups, paper plates, napkins, gold plastic cutlery, pink satin pillowcase, bamboo tissues, breast cancer awareness hand towel and a $25 Target Giftcard.
Basket donated by Patty Pierson.
Starting bid
This amazing basket is perfect for the dog lovers! Complete with beautiful soft dog bed with pink bows, a dog journal, food dishes and lint rollers, toys and more! Valued at $150.
This basket was donated by Tiana Schenk
Starting bid
This family game night basket is complete with games, puzzles, snacks - everything you need to have a fun day at home! Valued at $80. This basket has been donated by Kim Garlick.
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade place setting includes 4 cloth placemats and 4 cloth napkins. Handmade and donated by Merrilee Gaines. Valued at $32.
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade place setting includes 4 cloth placemats and 4 cloth napkins. Handmade and donated by Merrilee Gaines. Valued at $32.
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade place setting includes 4 cloth placemats and 4 cloth napkins. Handmade and donated by Merrilee Gaines. Valued at $32.
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade place setting includes 4 cloth placemats and 4 cloth napkins. Handmade and donated by Merrilee Gaines. Valued at $32.
Starting bid
This beautiful basket includes a red blend wine, glasses, and delicious snacks to go with it. Valued at $50. This basket was donated by Seta Sadowitz
Starting bid
This spooky basket includes Halloween decor: skulls, pumpkins, skeletons and more! Valued at $140. This basket was donated by Kim Garlick.
Starting bid
This delightful basket is filled with everything New Orleans- snacks, spices, decor, books and more! Donated by Michelle Banks. Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Adventure awaits with this beautiful basket with notebooks, tumbler, and more! Donated by Camela Esmay. This basket is valued at $65.
Starting bid
Yogis unite for this beautiful basket filled with yoga mat, exercise ball, yoga bands, tumblers and more! Valued at $100 this basket was donated by Camela Esmay.
Starting bid
Tea time will be a success with this basket filled with various teas and a beautiful Japanese teapot and cups. Valued at $100, this basket was donated by Sandy Cortes.
Starting bid
This basket is filled with wonderfully smelling Champagne scented candles, lotions and creams! Also includes a pretty pink rose tumbler and a bottle of champagne. Valued at $100. This basket was donated by Michelle Spivey.
Starting bid
This basket includes all the food stuff- soft blanket, candle, soft socks, soap, sugar scrub, body oil, books, pillow mist, and even a gift certificate for a 60 minute massage at Morris Family Massage. This basket was donated by Kelly Temple and is valued at over $200.
Starting bid
This basket includes a big bottle of red wine and various snacks such as fudge, cookies, cheese, caramels, brownies and more! Also includes a wine opener. This basket was donated by Shaala Kirby.
Starting bid
This donated basket contains a bong, rolling papers, lighter, Gummies, Pretty Girls Smoke Weed hat, and a giftcard for $100. Donated by Jardin Cannabis Dispensary.
Starting bid
This donated basket contains a bong, rolling papers, lighter, Gummies, Pretty Girls Smoke Weed hat, and a giftcard for $100. Donated by Jardin Cannabis Dispensary.
Starting bid
This donated basket is filled with bath essentials - sugar scrubs, soaps and bath salts. Basket also includes a gift certificate for Telehealth Medicine for the family. Total value of $375. This basket was donated by Michelle Spivey.
Starting bid
This donated basket has everything you need for a delicious pasta dinner at home and then a lovely movie out! Includes everything including pasta, sauce, kitchen tools, crostini, olive oil and more! Also includes movie candy and a giftcard to Galaxy Theaters. This basket is valued at $125 and was donated by Leslie Baity Jean.
Starting bid
This basket includes Timeless Vodka, Bombay Gin, Bacardi Rum, Hornitos Tequila, mixers, shot glasses, mixing glasses and reusable ice cubes. Donated by Shaala Kirby.
Starting bid
This beautiful handmade quilt was made with love. Quilt is 62” x 75”. Donated by Brenda Watkins.
Starting bid
This basket is filled with crafting items- perfect for the scrapbook lover! Donated by Linda MacDuffee.
Starting bid
This basket includes coffee mug, Bath & Body Works products and a $20 giftcard to Starbucks. Basket donated by Jennifer Medrano.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!