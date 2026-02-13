LVNBA (Las Vegas Chapter, Nat’l. Bar Ass’n.)

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LVNBA (Las Vegas Chapter, Nat’l. Bar Ass’n.)

About the memberships

LVNBA Membership Program

Regular Member (Practicing for 5+ Years)
$125

Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST

Regular Member shall mean a dues-paying individual who is authorized and licensed to practice law by a bar of a State or territory of the United States or District of Columbia (“Good Standing”), and who supports the principles and objectives of the Association.

Regular Member (Practicing for 0-5 years)
$75

Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST

Regular Member shall mean a dues-paying individual who is authorized and licensed to practice law by a bar of a State or territory of the United States or District of Columbia (“Good Standing”), and who supports the principles and objectives of the Association.

Associate Member
$75

Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST

Associate Member shall mean a dues-paying individual who has graduated from an accredited law school of any state or territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or any other country, and who supports the objectives of the Association.

Individual Community Member
$75

Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST

Community Member shall mean a dues-paying individual that supports the principles and objectives of the Association.

Institutional Community Member
$125

Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST

Community Member shall mean a dues-paying entity that supports the principles and objectives of the Association.

Student Member
$5

Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST

Student Member shall mean a dues-paying current law student, prospective law student, university student, or high school student who supports the principles and objectives of the Association.

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