LVNBA Membership Program

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST
Regular Member shall mean a dues-paying individual who is authorized and licensed to practice law by a bar of a State or territory of the United States or District of Columbia (“Good Standing”), and who supports the principles and objectives of the Association.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST
Regular Member shall mean a dues-paying individual who is authorized and licensed to practice law by a bar of a State or territory of the United States or District of Columbia (“Good Standing”), and who supports the principles and objectives of the Association.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST
Associate Member shall mean a dues-paying individual who has graduated from an accredited law school of any state or territory of the United States, the District of Columbia, or any other country, and who supports the objectives of the Association.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST
Community Member shall mean a dues-paying individual that supports the principles and objectives of the Association.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST
Community Member shall mean a dues-paying entity that supports the principles and objectives of the Association.
Renews yearly on: January 1 at PST
Student Member shall mean a dues-paying current law student, prospective law student, university student, or high school student who supports the principles and objectives of the Association.
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