Las Vegas Rugby Sponsorship

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About this event
• Weekly social media post inclusion
• Website inclusion & sponsor bio
• Company info shared with all members
• Social media inclusion on all team posts (Men’s & Women’s)
• Website inclusion & sponsor bio
• Company info shared with all members
• Logo on club banners at games
• Logo on training shirts (choice of 2 locations)
• Social media inclusion on all team posts
• Website inclusion & sponsor bio
• Company info shared with all members
• Logo on club banners at games
• Logo on match day shorts (choice of 4 locations)
• Partnership opportunities at events with volunteer support
• Game day field shout-out recognition
• Club event pop-up banner for visibility
• Social media inclusion on all public club posts
• Website inclusion & sponsor bio
• Company info shared with all members
•Logo on club banners at games
•Prominent logo on Match Day jerseys (choice of 4 locations)
• Exclusive sponsor recognition at events
Partnership opportunities at community & club events with additional volunteer hours
• Game day field shout-out recognition
• Game day sponsor pop-up banner
• Free sponsor event table at all club event
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