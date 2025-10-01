Las Vegas Rugby Sponsorship

• Social media inclusion on all public club posts

• Website inclusion & sponsor bio

• Company info shared with all members

•Logo on club banners at games

•Prominent logo on Match Day jerseys (choice of 4 locations)

• Exclusive sponsor recognition at events

Partnership opportunities at community & club events with additional volunteer hours

• Game day field shout-out recognition

• Game day sponsor pop-up banner

• Free sponsor event table at all club event