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LASA Dance Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

LASA Dance Booster Club's Spring Show Silent Auction

🍋 Squeeze the Day - Coffee, Flowers, and Style ($420 value) item
🍋 Squeeze the Day - Coffee, Flowers, and Style ($420 value)
$100

Starting bid

Bright, fresh, and effortlessly chic! This curated basket blends your perfect morning ritual with a touch of everyday luxury. Start your day with premium coffee, step out in polished style, and bring a pop of sunshine into your home with playful lemon-inspired accents. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this bundle delivers both experience and value.

Sip & Savor

  • Black Sheep Coffee$100 gift card + 3 bags of artisan coffee
  • King Florist$85 gift card for stunning seasonal arrangements
  • Parker & Scott$50 gift card for elevated everyday essentials

Style Upgrade

  • Kendra Scott Ashton Gold Multi Strand Necklace (Value: $90)
    • 14k gold over brass with freshwater cultured pearl
    • Layered figaro chains for an effortless, modern look
    • Adjustable length, perfect for daily wear or layering

Citrus-Inspired Home Touches

  • Cozy lemon + teal throw blanket
  • Set of 2 lemon bubble glasses
  • Set of 2 beaded lemon coasters
  • Bright yellow & aqua plaid floral wristlet duo
⚽️ Game Day in Style – Austin FC Fan Experience ($420 value) item
⚽️ Game Day in Style – Austin FC Fan Experience ($420 value)
$100

Starting bid

Bring the energy, the style, and the fun with this vibrant, ready-for-anything bundle. From cheering on Austin FC to getting out on the water or climbing with friends, this basket is packed with local experiences and bold, playful essentials to match. Perfect for a sports lover, an active family, or anyone who loves a little pink with their game day.

The Main Event

  • Austin FC Tickets (2) – Austin Telco Terrace, Section 317 Row 8 (Seats 14 & 15)
    • Choice of August 22 or September 9 game
    • Face Value: $96 each

Get Out & Play

  • Austin Rowing Dock – 2 one-hour passes (Value: $40)
  • Austin Bouldering Project – 4 day passes (Value: $96)

Refuel

  • Waterloo Ice House $30 gift card

Game Day Extras

  • Size 5 Adidas soccer ball
  • Hot pink “Mom” tumbler
  • Pink clippable card pouch
  • XL pink & orange insulated cooler bag

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!