LASA Dance Booster Club's Spring Show Silent Auction

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Bright, fresh, and effortlessly chic! This curated basket blends your perfect morning ritual with a touch of everyday luxury. Start your day with premium coffee, step out in polished style, and bring a pop of sunshine into your home with playful lemon-inspired accents. Whether you're treating yourself or gifting someone special, this bundle delivers both experience and value.
Starting bid
Bring the energy, the style, and the fun with this vibrant, ready-for-anything bundle. From cheering on Austin FC to getting out on the water or climbing with friends, this basket is packed with local experiences and bold, playful essentials to match. Perfect for a sports lover, an active family, or anyone who loves a little pink with their game day.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!