LASA Dance Booster Club's Spring Show Silent Auction

Bring the energy, the style, and the fun with this vibrant, ready-for-anything bundle. From cheering on Austin FC to getting out on the water or climbing with friends, this basket is packed with local experiences and bold, playful essentials to match. Perfect for a sports lover, an active family, or anyone who loves a little pink with their game day.

The Main Event

Austin FC Tickets (2) – Austin Telco Terrace, Section 317 Row 8 (Seats 14 & 15)

Choice of August 22 or September 9 game Face Value: $96 each



Get Out & Play

Austin Rowing Dock – 2 one-hour passes (Value: $40)

Austin Bouldering Project – 4 day passes (Value: $96)

Refuel

Waterloo Ice House – $30 gift card

Game Day Extras